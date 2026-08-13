Stetson Bennett IV Sends Message After Rams Buck Recent Trend for Chiefs Game

The Los Angeles Rams are bucking a trend that head coach Sean McVay established, specifically with Stetson Bennett IV and rookie first-round draft pick Ty Simpson.

Bennett has assumed QB2 duties behind starter and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, with Simpson slotting in third, ahead of only undrafted rookie free agent Matthew Caldwell. In the past, that designation would have meant a quiet preseason for Bennett.

Not this year.

Stetson Bennett IV Gets Major Update From Rams

McVay announced to the media on Thursday that Bennett would start the Rams’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Sean McVay said Stetson Bennett will start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported on X on August 13, adding that “Ty Simpson will also play.”

That last part was not in question.

McVay said that Simpson was a certainty to suit up for the contest, but that he was also unsure about Bennett, who spoke candidly about his goals on the field on Saturday.

“I just want to go out there and be the best that I can be. And if I’m not that, then that irks me to no end; kind of gets after me,” Bennett told reporters on August 13. “If I am going out there and playing good ball, then that’s enough for me. It’s not really about the outward, ‘Wow, that guy’s doing…!’ Because if you rise up here with that, then you’ll fall down here when they’re killing you. And so, really, it’s who’s the man in the mirror, how are we doing today, and how we’re going to do tomorrow.”

Stetson Bennett IV Reprising Role for Preseason

This marks the fourth straight preseason of work for Bennett, a fourth-round pick of the 2023 draft. He has yet to play in the regular season, making his preseason experience, along with his work in practice, key parts of the Rams’ evaluation.

Last year, McVay rested then-QB2 Jimmy Garoppolo, giving Bennett the work as their starter.

Garoppolo had ample experience, including leading a team to the Super Bowl, making their decision simpler.

They do not have that benefit with Bennett, making his participation in at least the opener essential as the top option behind Stafford. The good news is that Stafford is healthy, but McVay has acknowledged how unfortunate it would be to lose him.

Losing Bennett would mean speeding up their timeline for Simpson.

It could also be a death knell for their season amid hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl, which will be in LA.

Ty Simpson Right on Track

The Rams’ decision is not an indictment of Simpson, who McVay has lauded for handling all that they have thrown at him during the offseason program and training camp.

In fact, this is all in line with the Rams’ plan for Simpson.

They want him to sit and learn behind Stafford (and Bennett) in what is virtually a redshirt season.

That means he will see plenty of run in the preseason but hardly anything after that in terms of practice reps. The vast majority of those will go Stafford, with Bennett mixing in lightly.

That adds to the importance of the preseason reps for Simpson.

It is also important for the Rams as they gauge where their future at the position is at this point.

Simpson said he has learned a lot from Stafford and Bennett, calling them “great role models,” and that he is excited about stepping out onto the field for the first time as a professional. He also understands that it is a process for him.

“I definitely feel like I’ve gotten a lot better since I’ve been here. From the familiarity of the offense, the relationships. The guys in general. And I’m really not looking for perfection, just looking for progress,” Simpson said on Thursday. “Every day, I just try to make sure that I’m … better than I last was. And I’m gonna mess up eventually; I’m a rookie. And just understand that, hey, don’t let it happen again, right? Learn from it and move on.”