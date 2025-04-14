Hi, Subscriber

Rams Called ‘Best Fit’ for ‘Intriguing’ Matthew Stafford Replacement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with the media following the NFL playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Rams would be wise to make future preparations for life after Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Former Alabama Crimson Tide passer Jalen Milroe could be an under-the-radar fit.

A projected developmental prospect, Milroe’s dual-threat capabilities could scratch a long-time itch for Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen listed the Rams as the “best fit” for Milroe.

“If Sean McVay wants to keep the offense roughly the same in an eventual post-Matthew Stafford world, Milroe is not the answer — he’s actually the furthest thing from Stafford in this draft class,” Klassen wrote on April 14.

“McVay has long flirted with the idea of a mobile quarterback, though. He was eager to give John Wolford a chance at the end of the Jared Goff saga, then held onto him as the team’s backup through the 2022 season. McVay also gave Bryce Perkins a start in 2022, a game in which Perkins carried the ball 19 times for 90 yards.”

Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2024.

He added another 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Milroe Could Be Enticing Prospect for Rams HC Sean McVay

Jalen Milroe, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs.

There is a consensus that Milroe will need time to develop as a passer. His athleticism could help him see the field in certain instances right away at the next level.

“Milroe will walk into the league as one of the best athletes at the position. As a passer, he’ll need at least a year to fix his footwork and adapt to the speed of coverage at the NFL level, but that’s okay. There would be no pressure on Milroe to compete with Stafford for the job,” Klassen wrote about the polarizing QB.

“This would be a long play. Regardless of it being a good or realistic idea, I just so badly want to see the world in which McVay gets to re-unlock the boot-action game and dabble in a quarterback-centric rushing attack.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Milroe as QB5 and the No. 73 overall prospect in the class.

“A dangerous weapon on zone reads, options and powers, Milroe is an explosive athlete with the speed to rip off big gains at any moment (20 percent of his 2024 carries resulted in gains of 10 yards or more). As a passer, the ball shoots out of his hand to drive the ball to every level, but he throws with too much heat and needs to develop his changeup. His disjointed mechanics disrupt the rhythm in his drops, which leads to inconsistent accuracy, anticipation and processing,” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Milroe is unpolished as a passer, both physically and mentally, but he is a dynamic athlete with a unique blend of speed, arm strength and intelligence, making him an intriguing developmental option for a patient coaching staff. His upside is tough to measure, but it is higher considering he has the tools to switch positions if his time at quarterback doesn’t pan out.”

Brugler gave Milroe a second-to-third round grade. The Rams do not have a second-round pick as of April 14, but they own picks Nos. 90 and 101 in the third.

Rams’ QB Room Either Aging or Inexperienced

Stetson Bennett, Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJimmy Garoppolo #11 and Stetson Bennett #13 of the Los Angeles Rams look on against the Seattle Seahawks.

McVay has high confidence in the Rams’ current backup options at QB, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett.

Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion as a backup with the New England Patriots. He also reached the big game as a starter with the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams re-signed him to a one-year, $1.2 million contract to return this offseason.

Bennett was a fourth-rounder in 2023 who has yet to play amid personal issues.

Stafford has suggested he could play for two more seasons. That would further delay turning the reins over to Bennett, who is already 27. Drafting Milroe could at least be a hedge for the Rams.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Poona Ford's headshot P. Ford
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
Nate Landman's headshot N. Landman
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Latest Rams News Alerts

Troy Reeder : Reunites with Los Angeles

The Rams re-signed Reeder (hamstring) to a one-year contract Thursday. Reeder earned a starting role at inside linebacker to kick off the 2024 campaign, but a hamstring injury sustained Week 7 limited him to just six appearances (all starts) on the season. Now heading into his age-31 season, the decision to re-sign with Los Angeles provides Reeder another chance at earning a starting role on defense. Nate Landman, Omar Speights and Jaylen McCollough all represent competition at the linebacker position.

Comments

Rams Called ‘Best Fit’ for ‘Intriguing’ Matthew Stafford Replacement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x