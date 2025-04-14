Rams Called ‘Best Fit’ for ‘Intriguing’ Matthew Stafford Replacement

The Los Angeles Rams would be wise to make future preparations for life after Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Former Alabama Crimson Tide passer Jalen Milroe could be an under-the-radar fit.

A projected developmental prospect, Milroe’s dual-threat capabilities could scratch a long-time itch for Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen listed the Rams as the “best fit” for Milroe.

“If Sean McVay wants to keep the offense roughly the same in an eventual post-Matthew Stafford world, Milroe is not the answer — he’s actually the furthest thing from Stafford in this draft class,” Klassen wrote on April 14.

“McVay has long flirted with the idea of a mobile quarterback, though. He was eager to give John Wolford a chance at the end of the Jared Goff saga, then held onto him as the team’s backup through the 2022 season. McVay also gave Bryce Perkins a start in 2022, a game in which Perkins carried the ball 19 times for 90 yards.”

Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2024.

He added another 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Milroe Could Be Enticing Prospect for Rams HC Sean McVay

There is a consensus that Milroe will need time to develop as a passer. His athleticism could help him see the field in certain instances right away at the next level.

“Milroe will walk into the league as one of the best athletes at the position. As a passer, he’ll need at least a year to fix his footwork and adapt to the speed of coverage at the NFL level, but that’s okay. There would be no pressure on Milroe to compete with Stafford for the job,” Klassen wrote about the polarizing QB.

“This would be a long play. Regardless of it being a good or realistic idea, I just so badly want to see the world in which McVay gets to re-unlock the boot-action game and dabble in a quarterback-centric rushing attack.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Milroe as QB5 and the No. 73 overall prospect in the class.

“A dangerous weapon on zone reads, options and powers, Milroe is an explosive athlete with the speed to rip off big gains at any moment (20 percent of his 2024 carries resulted in gains of 10 yards or more). As a passer, the ball shoots out of his hand to drive the ball to every level, but he throws with too much heat and needs to develop his changeup. His disjointed mechanics disrupt the rhythm in his drops, which leads to inconsistent accuracy, anticipation and processing,” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Milroe is unpolished as a passer, both physically and mentally, but he is a dynamic athlete with a unique blend of speed, arm strength and intelligence, making him an intriguing developmental option for a patient coaching staff. His upside is tough to measure, but it is higher considering he has the tools to switch positions if his time at quarterback doesn’t pan out.”

Brugler gave Milroe a second-to-third round grade. The Rams do not have a second-round pick as of April 14, but they own picks Nos. 90 and 101 in the third.

Rams’ QB Room Either Aging or Inexperienced

McVay has high confidence in the Rams’ current backup options at QB, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett.

Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion as a backup with the New England Patriots. He also reached the big game as a starter with the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams re-signed him to a one-year, $1.2 million contract to return this offseason.

Over 2 minutes of Jalen Milroe completing passes on progression dropbacks last year in a new scheme. Not AI. pic.twitter.com/uN4bANds5H — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 12, 2025

Bennett was a fourth-rounder in 2023 who has yet to play amid personal issues.

Stafford has suggested he could play for two more seasons. That would further delay turning the reins over to Bennett, who is already 27. Drafting Milroe could at least be a hedge for the Rams.