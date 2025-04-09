Rams Projected to Take ‘Low-Cost Swing’ on Record-Setting QB

The Los Angeles Rams have their quarterback in Matthew Stafford, and the coaching staff is high on backup Jimmy Garoppolo. However, with both QBs into their 30s, and uncertainty around 2024 QB3 Stetson Bennett, Riley Leonard could pay dividends.

Leonard helped lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the CFP National Championship in 2024. They fell short against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

ESPN’s Ben Solak predicts the Rams will select Leonard in the 2025 draft.

With time in Los Angeles’ offense, Leonard could be coaxed into ripping more throws to the intermediate level of the field, where he has plenty of arm talent to reach,” Solak wrote on April 9. “But if the Rams continually update Stafford’s deal on a year-to-year basis, they must invest in a developmental quarterback behind Stafford and veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Leonard represents a low-cost swing that does not preclude the Rams from investing more seriously in the position in the 2026 draft.”

Solak believes the Rams could explore alternatives at QB. However, he argues their previous dealings have left them somewhat hamstrung in light of a dearth of quality options.

“I also wouldn’t be surprised to see the Rams take an earlier swing on a passer than this,” Solak wrote. “Unfortunately, this just isn’t the draft for developmental QBs, especially when your second-round pick belongs to the Panthers as a result of last year’s trade up for Braden Fiske.”

Riley Leonard Holds Irish QB Rushing TD Record

Leonard completed 66.7% of his passes for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions for the Irish in 2024. He also ran for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns on 184 carries. Leonard is the Irish single-season rushing TD leader among QBs. His legs factor heavily into his evaluation.

He still has plenty of room for improvement as a passer.

“Leonard is experienced with 37 starts over three years at Duke and one season with the Fighting Irish,” Solak wrote. “His best NFL usage would almost certainly involve some designed QB runs. Leonard also has good size, though he’s a bit gangly at 6-4 and would do well to add some bulk.

“His biggest issue is shot selection. He’s solid before the snap and can open throwing lanes with his eyes, but he doesn’t like to hang in the pocket looking for downfield throws; he’d rather tuck and run. “

Solak noted that Leonard had the highest scramble rate in the 2025 class and ranked 125th out of 158 qualifying QBs with an 11% rate on passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air.

The problem is that it has led Leonard to be overly cautious, Solak warned.

Rams Would Need to Develop Riley Leonard

Solak’s evaluation aligns with sentiments NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein expressed regarding Leonard, though the latter was more critical of the quarterback’s ability as a passer.

“Leonard has adequate size and is an above-average competitor with good toughness. However, he fails to hit the mark as a pro-caliber passer. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who falls more firmly on the side of grit than gifted. He can make controlled throws inside his comfort level, but his accuracy and timing dip when he has to work beyond primary reads. He’s relatively careful with the football in the red area and in the face of pressure,” Zierlein wrote.

“Leonard is average as a field-reader and doesn’t have enough arm to beat NFL defenders on seam throws or outside the numbers. He needs a solid running game and advantages at the skill positions to function on a pro level, but even then his play might be more dependent on his legs than his eyes and arm.”

Leonard went viral during the national championship game, running nine times for 34 yards and 1 TD. He also threw for 255 yards and 2 scores on 71% completion in the title game. The Buckeyes’ defense ranked third in the nation against the pass.

Perhaps that will persuade Rams head coach Sean McVay to take a chance on Leonard.