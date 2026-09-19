Sean McVay Makes Final Decision on Aaron Donald for Giants-Rams on ‘MNF’

The Los Angeles Rams have reached the end of the road with Aaron Donald and the ongoing speculation around his return to the playing field.

It will indeed come on “Monday Night Football” against the New York Giants.

“Sean McVay confirmed that Aaron Donald will make his return against the Giants on Monday Night Football,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on September 19, quoting the quoting the coach as saying, “If he said it, he’s going. Whatever Aaron says, I support.”

Donald has not played in a competitive game of football since the Rams’s Wild Card Playoff loss to the Detroit Lions in January 2024, the end of the 2023 season.

Aaron Donald Sends Clear Message Before Rams Debut Part II

Donald spoke with the media on Friday, and he confirmed reports from earlier in the day that he was planning on playing on Monday when the Rams host the Giants.

“That’s the plan,” Donald told reporters on September 18 when asked if he was going to play on Monday night. “Two practices today, have another practice tomorrow, and then we’ll see. But feeling good.”

“We have a conversation, we figure it out. But I’m feeling really good. Feel a lot better now that I got more practice under my belt instead of one. So, kind of getting in the groove of things. Understanding everything a lot better out there. Playing a lot more free, a lot more loose, and looking more like myself to me.”

Donald spoke about feeling better after 11-on-11s, which bodes well for the Rams.

The Rams will be without Myles Garrett in this contest, and they could also be without Puka Nacua, who is doubtful with a hip injury.

The Rams are coming off a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in Australia and will need all hands on deck to down a Giants team whose confidence is increasing after their season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys.