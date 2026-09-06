LA Rams Provide Good News on Myles Garrett as Plan Reveal

The Los Angeles Rams bet a substantial hand on Myles Garrett, and it appears that things remain on track for it to pay off right away. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams “know he can roll out of bed and get sacks.”

Moreover, Rams head coach Sean Mcvay told reporters on Sunday that Garrett will practice for the Rams, per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

This comes on the heels of Fowler’ encouraging report.

“Myles Garrett had a bit of a knee issue. Really didn’t do much at all throughout camp. They acquired him in June, brought him in. He hasn’t been on the field of ton, but they’re not really worried,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter” on September 6.

“He’s been ramping up slowly, but surely. Been lifting a lot of weights. Now, he’s on the practice field, so I’m hearing he should be good as well.”

Rams Made Big Commitment to Myles Garrett

The Rams traded 2024 first-round pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse and a bevy of draft picks, including their 2027 first-rounder, to the Cleveland Browns for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett also set the NFL record for sacks in a single season last year.

That is meaningful for a Rams team that ranked 17th overall, 10 in scoring, and 19th against the pass defensively.

#Rams DT Braden Fiske was in a meeting when the Myles Garrett trade happened on June 1. It hit hard because his best friend Jared Verse was the one getting traded out. He tells me how that day unfolded: https://t.co/OW9PKeY2KD pic.twitter.com/NPYsmDtAwP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 4, 2026

The Rams had the fourth-highest pressure rate, per Pro Football Reference, and they ranked seventh in sacks during the 2025 regular season. Adding Garrett to that–and Aaron Donald, who was lured out of retirement with the Rams’ trade for Garrett–is scary for opposing offenses.

It did not come cheap beyond the draft capital and Verse, either.

Rams Must Make Some Sort of Roster Transaction Before Deadline

Garrett’s four-year, $160 million pact with the Rams ranks fourth in total value among EDGEs heading into the 2026 season, per Over The Cap.

His $123.6 million in guaranteed money also ranks fourth. However, his $40 million average salary ranks sixth. The Rams have done well with the salary cap health, but Garrett adds another challenge to maintaining that.

They already have to do something to get in compliance with the salary camp.

Come September 9, the top-51 salaries will be used to calculate cap space, leaving the Rams $1.3 million over the limit, per OTC.

It figures to be an annual exercise for the Rams to find different ways to move money around, at least as long as Matthew Stafford is around. Even then, the Rams will want to put the best team possible around his eventual successor, Ty Simpson.