Rams Super Bowl Champion, New Fan Favorite Among Noteworthy Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Rams, like many teams, faced tough decisions as the roster cutdown deadline nears, leaving preseason fan favorite and undrafted rookie running back Dean Connors on the outs, where he joins 2021 Super Bowl champion Johnny Hekker.

“The #Vikings are expected to go with rookie Brett Thorson as their new punter, sources tell

@CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on August 30. “Has been part of a competition with veteran Johnny Hekker. Was an undrafted free agent but won the Ray Guy Award (given to the nation’s top college punter) last year at Georgia.”

Hekker is a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro.

Former Rams P Johnny Hekker Out in Minnesota

Punter is not on the Rams’ list of needs, but Hekker and Connors’ respective situations underscore the volatile nature of this point on the NFL calendar.

Hekker spent 10 years with the Rams, going back to the St. Louis years. Connors is an undrafted rookie, but one who impressed with his 26 carries for 96 yards and 7-53-3 line during the preseason.

Regardless, both now find themselves looking for their next opportunity.

For Connors, at least, that could come as a member of the Rams’ practice squad. That decision will come after LA finalizes its 53-man roster.

The Rams also cut ties with former Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott, and reserve cornerback Cam Lampkin. Both could be a candidates to return to the practice squad when all is said and done. Moreover, there will be more roster changes when waiver claims process.

This story will be updated.