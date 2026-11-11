LA Rams Deliver Critical Update on Davante Adams After Doctor’s Comments

The Los Angeles Rams have a tentative date in mind for Davante Adams’ return.

“Sean McVay: Rams are optimistic WR Davante Adams’ return from hamstring injury is ‘sooner than later, which is a big deal to us,’” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported in a post on X on November 11

“Asked how far off that return is, McVay said ‘I would think after Green Bay is a realistic timeline for him.’”

Adams has been sidelined since Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He underwent a clean-up procedure on the affected area. There was some optimism from Dr. James Klapper of Cedars-Sinai that Adams would be able to return for the Packers game, which would be challenging with everyone healthy.

Instead, McVay’s comments mean the Rams do not expect the six-time Pro Bowler back until Week 13. That is when the Rams will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams are in dangerous territory without Adams or Puka Nacua.

“The Rams are in a spot right now without Nacua and Adams for the coming weeks. They do have an injury-riddled Arizona Cardinals team this week before a bye, and the hope is to get Ferguson back then and Adams back soon after,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on November 11. “It’ll challenge McVay to evolve as he did with last year’s 13-personnel revolution during a Nacua injury scare, but the challenge is even greater this season without Adams or Ferguson, and with tight end Colby Parkinson also battling injuries.”

Rams Have Extensive List of DNP’s Amid

McVay delivered a slew of other injury updates in addition to the promising note on Adams and not placing Nacua on IR. It painted an ominous picture for the one-Super Bowl favorite Rams entering Week 10.

Jackson also posted, “Per Sean McVay, Rams players who will be listed as DNPs on today’s estimated injury report:

OL Steve Avila (hamstring)

WR Puka Nacua (knee/toe)

CB Trent McDuffie (back)

S Kam Curl (toe)

TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring)

Some of this uncertainty could have been curbed.

“With potentially one shot left for Stafford, Adams and [Aaron] Donald to chase something in the postseason, someone internal is going to have to step up massively in a way that hasn’t happened yet,” Atkins wrote.

“By going all-in on 2026, the Rams ironically went all-in on their wide receiver depth. Seven games remain in a must-win season to see whether they can still be right.”