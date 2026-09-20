Rams Get Critical Insider Update After Puka Nacua Turns Heads

The Los Angles Rams might be able to breathe easier on Puka Nacua, but it seems unlikely.

Sunday began ominous enough with ESPN’s Adam Schefter setting an ominous tone with a report on momentum building the wrong way.

“He’s trending the wrong way right now,” Schefter reported on “Sunday NFL Countdown” on September 20. “He’s been sidelined the last two days with a hip and a groin (psoas) injury. The Rams say he’s questionable. They won’t make a decision until pre-game. But it certainly does not sound like it is moving in the right direction. If you have Puka Nacua in your fantasy lineup, you need to have other plans.”

“I think if he’s going to end up playing he has to do something to convince them that he’s good to go,” Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer said on Sunday, per Rotowire’s Ian Hartitz.

Puka Nacua’s Status for Giants-Rams on ‘Monday Night Football” Causes Social Media Stir

Nacua popped on the injury report with the hip injury after battling the groin/psoas issue during the preseason. Rams head coach Sean McVay suggested they are being cautious with Nacua.

Still, there is a line of thinking that taking that to the extreme could be wise.

“I believe he plays,” sports doctor Jesse Morse posted on X on September 19, including a video breakdown of his take on the situation, while adding his belief that Nacua “will be limited and less explosive” and that the “injury is going to linger for several weeks.”

This all comes amid some ramped-up speculation, given the potential ramifications. The Rams are 3-4 without Nacua over the past two seasons.

“Puka Nacua is currently serving as a “judge” at Tender Fest 2026 in LA…,” Fantasy Umpire posted on X on September 19, adding that Nacua was in attendance with “Kyren Williams & Lizzo at the judges table [eyes emoji].

“HIGHLY doubt Puka would be making a public appearance like this if he truly thought there was a chance he might not suit up on Monday!”

Of course, that is also just speculation.

The same is true of the since-deleted comments from Ivie Gonsalves, a social media influencer to whom Nacua has been linked in the past, who suggested that the Rams star wide receiver was a lock to suit up against the Giants on Monday Night.

The Rams will make the final call in that regard, but the signs indeed continue to point to an ominous outcome as LA looks to get out of its 1-0 hole against a Giants team that is 1-0 under new head coach John Harbaugh, a Super Bowl champion, formerly of the Baltimore.

Rams Face Major Dcision

Nacua led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game during the 2025 regular season. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler and was a First Team All-Pro last season. Replacing him is not as simple as plugging another player into the lineup.

The situation is only further complicated with the injury to Jordan Whittington.

The Rams must weigh the risk of playing Nacua, whose physicality is a signature part of his playing style, and preserving him for the weeks to come.