Sean McVay Does Not Mince Words About Puka Nacua After Roster Move

The Los Angeles Rams wanted Tutu Atwell, independent of what is going on with star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua is still navigating a legal matter stemming from biting allegations from a group excursion on New Year’s Eve 2025. The Rams’ trade for Atwell, who won a Super Bowl with the organization as a rookie, sparked speculation about Nacua.

Time will ultimately tell, but McVay insisted the two are separate matters.

“No. No, it had nothing to do with that. It was exclusively [a] guy that we were familiar with that, you could really get at [a price] we felt like was good for us and good for Jarquez [Hunter],” McVay told reporters on August 27.

“I think he’ll do a good job for the Dolphins, and it’s never easy when you have guys that are such great people. But we’re familiar with Tutu. He adds depth. It gives us an opportunity to be able to have that speed element, and he can do some different things that it had nothing to do with anything other than just adding depth to the receiver room.”

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Rams’ Tutu Atwell Trade

McVay mentioned the Rams’ trade for Atwell during the opening breakdown in his postgame presser, noting the certain intrigue around the move, though not naming or associating it with Nacua in any way.

Even then, it was clear that Atwell was brought in to bolster their depth.

McVay said that it was “good to be able to bring tutu at well back. Obviously, wish Jarquez Hunter nothing but the best moving forward. Felt like it was a chance to be able to add depth.”

Hunter was used sparingly as a rookie, despite the Rams investing a fourth-round pick in him in the 2025 draft. Atwell was also used lightly in the Rams’ offense in 2025. He was also struggling with the Miami Dolphins before his trade back to LA.

Even if it was not the goal, the Rams are wise to brace for Nacua’s potential absence.

Puka Nacua Suspension Outlook

The New York Post’s Grant Young cited a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said Nacua might miss the Rams’ Week 1 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

However, even in the event of a suspension, the Rams might not lose Nacua for long.

“Schefter likely wouldn’t have said this publicly if he had not heard of the possibility of at least a one-game suspension,” Young wrote on August 27. “Past precedent also suggests a one- or two-game suspension might be the most likely outcome for Nacua.

“If the Rams thought Nacua might miss significant time with a suspension, perhaps they would have added a more impactful receiver than someone who caught six passes last season.”

Nacua is in the final year of his rookie contract.

His off-field behavior is the only significant question that has kept him from securing his long-term future with the Rams. However, the Rams have also stood by Nacua throughout his turbulent offseason. This included him checking into a private rehabilitation facility.