Rams Get Encouraging Update on $51 Million Pro Bowl Trade Candidate

The Los Angeles Rams signed guard Jonah Jackson in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

The move did not pan out with Jackson struggling this season.

LA brass permitted Jackson’s representatives to seek a new team this offseason. Despite playing in just four games in 2024, the Rams could still find a surprisingly robust trade market for Jackson.

A third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2020, Jackson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams in free agency.

“The Rams put Jonah Jackson on the trade block,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer wrote on February 27. “While he was a pretty serious bust (with the injuries factored in) as a free-agent signing, he might actually be tradeable—he’s due just $9 million in cash in 2025, which is a really good rate for a guard who was a Pro Bowler in Detroit.”

Been pretty clear that a breakup between the Rams and Jonah Jackson was coming for some time after he was benched in midseason. Question is whether the Rams can save any of the $8.5 million they owe Jackson in a roster bonus, which comes due on 3/12. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 26, 2025

“Just 28, he’s under contract for ’26 as well,” Breer wrote. “That his $17 million in cash for that season is not guaranteed could be a nice plus for another team (if he plays well enough to justify it, that’s not a bad price; if he doesn’t, you can cut him).”

Rams HC Sean McVay Praises Jonah Jackson

The Rams’ decision to allow Jackson to find a new home is partly based on the success they had with other players in his stead.

“Sources: Rams allowing G Jackson to find trade,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on February 26. “The context here is the Rams feel they have three starting guards, and Steve Avila more suited for G than C, leaving Jackson the odd man out.”

Jackson was a highly-touted signing last offseason.

G Jonah Jackson to the #Rams. I had Jackson ranked at No.11 on my Top 100 free agents. pic.twitter.com/ztu7JH5J2D — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 11, 2024

Fowler’s report aligns with sentiments from Rams head coach Sean McVay about Jackson.

“I really appreciate Jonah on how he handled [the situation],” McVay said, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop on February 27. “A starting-level player … there are a lot of teams that would love to have Jonah Jackson at guard. … He put the team first in terms of just showing up, going to work and being a really good ‘scout teamer.’”

The Rams have 2023 free agent pickup Kevin Dotson at right guard. Beau Limmer, a 2024 sixth-round pick, started 14 games at center.

Rams Set Up for Active Offseason

Jackson will count $14.7 million against the salary cap in 2025. The Rams can save up to $9 million with $5.7 million in dead money with a post-June 1 trade.

Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $44.4 million to spend this offseason. They can create more space with the anticipated move to part with wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams could also trade quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Avila and Dotson are heading into their age-26 and 29 seasons. That gives the Rams leeway on what they do with Jackson.

The Rams could have a need at left tackle with Alaric Jackson heading to free agency.

Just as with moving on from Kupp and Stafford, trading Jackson could create additional room and bolster the Rams’ potential efforts to retain Jackson. The Rams could also benefit from finding an eventual replacement for right tackle Rob Havenstein. He turns 33 years old in May.