Sean McVay Puts Rams QB on Notice During Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams are taking precautions with Matthew Stafford, and the implications for Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson are significant.

Rams head coach Sean McVay laid out the plan for Stafford, noting they will alternated his practices, with the QB off on odd-numbered sessions. They will take it even further during the preseason, sitting the reigning MVP and 18th-year pro.

That leaves the spotlight on his backups, but only one of them is a lock to see the field.

Rams Draw Attention With Plans for Stetson Bennett IV, Ty Simpson

McVay spoke candidly about the Rams vision for their upcoming preseason slate, which opens on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, specifically regarding Bennett and Simpson.

“Ty definitely will. Haven’t decided on Stetson yet,” McVay told reporters on August 8 when asked directly if either will play, before explaining what will determine his decision. “Just really seeing established position, stuff like that.”

Notably, it was Bennett who took second-team reps in the Rams’ practice on Saturday.

“That would be an endorsement of his status as the official QB2,” the Associated Press’ Greg Beacham posted in reaction. “Jimmy [Garoppolo] didn’t play in either of the past 2 preseasons.”

Bennett, who turns 29 in October, was thee 128th overall pick in the 2023 draft. He has yet to see a snap during the regular season, and the Rams hope that remains the case in 2026. Still, Bennett has played in each of the last three preseasons.

That includes two of three in 2025.

If the Rams are taking as deliberate approach with QB2 as they are with Stafford, the writing could be on the wall for Bennett and Simpson.

Rams QB Play Up and Down During Training Camp

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted that McVay and the Rams have designed their training camp practice plan so that Bennet and Simpson get “loads” of reps. However, Atkins also noted that Bennett has gotten the “wide majority” of the non-Stafford reps.

Bennett has had a mixed camp.

This is the time for players to take chances. Still, Bennett has shown a propensity for “turnover-worthy” plays this summer.

“Thursday was another up-and-down session for Bennett. He threw a pick six to Shaun Dolac when he didn’t see the linebacker hovering in zone and breaking downhill. Bennett has been tripped up for at least one turnover-worthy throw like that per practice. He’s been a risk-taker, which is more tolerable in a practice than a game,” Atkins wrote on August 7.

Bennett had a nice play Thursday where he rolled out under pressure to the right sideline and lofted a ball perfectly in stride to sixth-round rookie receiver CJ Daniels for a first down. Those two plays have been a summary of Bennett’s camp so far.

Atkins noted that the Rams’ plan to allow Simpson to sit and learn for a year adds even more ominous context to Bennett’s struggles, given Stafford’s age and injury history.

This season is all about the Super Bowl for the Rams and Stafford is the key.

At the same time, the Rams cannot allow their hopes to simply evaporate with the 38-year-old passer, meaning Bennett (if not, Simpson) had better be up to the task. Otherwise, it could be back to the drawing board–and, perhaps, Garoppolo–for McVay and the Rams.