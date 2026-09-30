Los Angeles Rams Put On Notice Amid Cold ‘Truth’ About Philadelphia Eagles

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have to bounce back after two losses in their first three games that have been demoralizing for different reasons, but expecting it in their tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles may be a tough ask.

For one thing, the Eagles, like the Rams, come in highly motivated.

Perhaps even more so after having their perfect start ended in Week 3 to a Chicago Bears team (playing its QB3) that the Rams eliminated from the 2025 NFC Divisional Playoffs.

“We’re angry too,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on “Sports Radio WIP” on September 30 when asked directly bout facing an ornery Rams team. “We didn’t like what we put on tape. We didn’t like coaching, playing. And so we know that all we can do is focus on ourselves and focus on just how do we get ourselves ready to play a good game on Sunday?”

Sirianni’s message was one of circling the wagons and turning the focus from last week against the Bears to this one and being better against the Rams. The Eagles enter this matchup with a 4-0 mark against the Rams under Sirianni.

The hosts remarked that both the Rams and Eagles have been contenders in recent years.

However, they also added the humbling “truth” that the Eagles have won the matchups against the Rams in recent years.

Eagles Put Rams on Notice With Saquon Barkley Reminder

Sirianni’s record against the Rams as Eagles head coach includes eliminating LA from the 2024 NFC Divisional Playoffs en route to winning the Super Bowl. The Eagles took time to share a reminder of how dominant running back Saquon Barkley was in that game.

Barkley rushed for 205 yards and 2 TDs on 26 carries, adding a 4-27-0 line as a receiver.

“Putting this on repeat for Rams week,” the Eagles captioned the clip of the game that the Rams ultimately had a chance to win up until their final possession.

Notably, Sirianni referenced the 2024 season in his comments to the media and doubled down on the Eagles’ disposition on Wednesday. Of course, the Eagles entered Week 3 with designs on exacting revenge against the Bears following a loss in 2025.

Sean McVay’s Future Could Be ionTV

As McVay and the Rams pursue their second win of the season, speculation has already started back up about the coach’s future.

“Amazon Prime Video has agreed to an extension with Kirk Herbstreit to remain as its NFL game analyst on “Thursday Night Football.” But the terms give Amazon flexibility to move on if one of its top targets, like Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, becomes available, according to sources briefed on the decision who were not authorized to speak publicly,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote on September 30.

“Prime Video tried to recruit McVay before signing Herbstreit five years ago. After winning the Super Bowl in 2022, top Prime Video sports executives prepared an offer in the neighborhood of $20 million per year for McVay, but he re-signed to coach the Rams.”

McVay and ‘TNF’ play-by-play commentator Al Michaels are “friendly and dine together” in LA, while the Rams coach has expressed an interest in calling games in the past, per Marchand.

McVay and the Rams have more pressing issues.

Still, he has been candid about feeling like he was losing his passion for coaching before. And while he has said that he is past that, there is nothing to say those sentiments could return for McVay, which would put the Rams in a bind.