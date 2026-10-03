Rams’ Sean McVay Triggers NFL Alert Over ‘Confidential Information’

The NFL has taken action in the wake of revealing comments from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“The NFL has sent out a memo reminding coaches and personnel that while it encourages referees to respond to questions candidly, all conversations are “confidential” and not to be discussed publicly,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on October 2.

“This comes in the wake of #Rams coach Sean McVay’s PI disclosure this week.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared a screenshot of the memo, which had “Disclosure of Confidential Information” as the subject.

“As a reminder, the League office encourages the Officiating department to respond candidly to questions regarding officiating raised by head coaches and other club employees following review of each game. After reviewing the play(s) in question, the Officiating department is obligated to give their factual opinion of each call (or non-call) to the appropriate club executive. All such conversations are confidential and are not to be discussed publicly. Accountability measures will be imposed on club personnel who breach that confidentiality,” the memo reads.

“Please review page A73 of the 2026 Policy Manual for Member Clubs – Game Operations, as well as memo FO-58-26.”

Rams’ Sean McVay Discloses ‘Confidential Information’

On the play in question, Wallace had an interception. That only adds to the insult for him, McVay, and the Rams. LA also blew a lead in that contest. Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant, who drew the call against Wallace, asserted that Wallced interfered with him during the play.

However, Bryant also admitted that he sold the contact in a successful effort to draw a flag.

“They agreed with me,” McVay told reporters on September 30, saying, “That’s correct,” when asked specifically about a polarizing fourth-quarter pass interference call against Josh Wallace.

Asked just how that conversation went, McVay said, “What I appreciate is, is the goal is to just get good, consistent feedback. It doesn’t matter, though. I’ve told you, the only thing that matters to me is how to educate our players.

McVay made it clear that he was not looking for vindication as much as information.

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Polarizing PI Call

McVay also said that he would coach Wallace to play that situation in that moment any differently following his contact with the league.

“Whether it was or wasn’t right, that wasn’t the point,” McVay said. “What I am interested in is if there’s any sort of feedback that says, ‘This is in alignment with what would be correctly officiated as a DPI. Here’s the coaching points that you want your DBs or your backend guys to be able to have.’ That’s the only thing that I’m really worried about. That game’s over with. We’re a 1-2 football team and got to be able to move forward, and that’s where we’re at.”

Up next, McVay and the Rams will look to snap their four-game losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be worth monitoring if another polarizing call comes up and which way officials lean in real time with this in the rearview in Week 4.

McVay’s conversation and disclosure may not help the Rams get over their loss. It could significantly impact how officials call games moving forward, though.