Rams Get Ominous News About $76 Million All-Pro Before 49ers Game

Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have another item to concern themselves over ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, specifically when it comes to a First Team All Pro with an impeccable track record.

“The #49ers leave today for their game vs the #Rams in Australia, and star TE George Kittle will make the trip after 2 positive days of practice, sources say. Kittle is trending in the right direction to play,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on September 2, adding “DE Nick Bosa, ramping up with his knee, will also make the trip.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported on Kittle.

Kittle, the 49ers’ $76 million All-Pro, is 9-5 against the Rams in his career, catching 70 passes for 944 yards and 7 touchdowns in his career against his NFC Wesst rivals.

That is a modest five receptions for 67.4 yards and a fraction of a touchdown per game.

Moreover, Kittle’s production against what has become versatile Rams defense has largely tailed off in recent seasons. He had 84 yards in Week 10 against the Rams last season, his most by at least 23 yards since he had 109 yards in Week 6 in 2020.

“Rams are not leaving for Australia until next Wednesday,” Schefter said in a follow-up post, noting that is “a full week after the 49ers.”

Rams Could Face George Kittle & Nick Bosa vs 49ers

Kittle is not the only boost for the 49ers that could spell bad news for the Rams, as teammate Joey Bosa could also play in Week 1.

“But I will tell you, so long as he responds well, he’s been tracking very well,” 49ers GM John Lynch said, per 49ersWebZone’s David Bonilla on September 1. “Now, always ramping it up to actual football is a difference, and so that’s the next step, and we’re very hopeful.”

Bosa is 7-3 in his 10 career games against the Rams.

The Rams are the prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorites, and they appear set to face a stiff test right out of the gate against the 49ers in Australia.