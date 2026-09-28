Sean McVay Makes Surprising Decision After Rams Loss to Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football,” but a lot of the attention was on head coach Sean McVay.

“Sean McVay ducked out of his press conference before Rams media could get into it, only 10 minutes after the final whistle,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X after the contest on September 27.

“Not sure I have ever seen that in this league before.”

To be clear, McVay did take the podium after the come-from-ahead loss, just not with the Rams beat in attendance.

“It’s tough,” McVay told the media in attendance for his postgame media availability. “But this is sports. You sign up for all of it. And love our group, just came up short. Give the Broncos credit. They found a way to get it done. We’ll look at ourselves and figure out how we can improve.”

“Sean McVay clearly pissed after loss,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens posted in reaction.

Sean McVay Called Out After Rams Loss to Broncos on ‘Sunday Night Football’

While McVay’s postgame decision will draw attention, there is also consternation about his in-game decision-making.

“Stafford throwing 40+ times in a game you led by 16 is so unbelievably frustrating and predictable,” Downtown Rams host Jake Oliver Ellenbogen posted on X. “Sean McVay’s biggest weakness is how prone he is to abandoning the run.”

Not everyone was so kind.

“Sean McVay when he gets a chance to draw up a game winning play,” Fliff posted on X, including an edited image of ESPN’s Pat McAfee in Rams gear holding a clipboard.

The Rams ran the ball 23 times as a team. Two of those attempts came on Matthew Stafford scrambles, including one of their nine runs after halftime. The Rams did not attempt another run after the Broncos took a 23-16 lead on Stafford’s pick-6 with 5:01 to go.

Sean McVay Urged to ‘Go Nuclear’

Others still believe McVay and the Rams were on the wrong end of a poor officiating showing during the contest.

“If I’m Sean McVay, I go nuclear on the officials postgame. And if I’m the Kroenke’s, I cover whatever fines come McVay’s way,” former California Post sports editor Ryan Kostecka posted on X in reference to some questionable calls.

“The Rams 100% had this game stolen from them by officials and it’s not even debatable.”

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes McVay did not say exactly what was on his mind in the aftermath of the game.

“Sean McVay is biting his tongue right now…,” Daniel said in his post on X on September 27, adding, “What he wants to say… “the refs completely blew that DPI call in the red-zone & we should’ve won!”

McVay and the Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 4.

The Eagles have defeated the Rams in four straight meetings, including in the 2024 NFC Divisional Playoffs.

If McVay and the Rams want to jumpstart their seasons, they will need to clean up the self-inflicted miscues that ultimately cost them just as much as any potential blown calls in their loss to the Broncos on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3.