Rams Announce Critical Decision on Puka Nacua for Broncos Game

The Los Angeles Rams are holding out hope, but head coach Sean McVay continued to paint a grim picture regarding star wide receiver Puka Nacua ahead of “Sunday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua will be listed as doubtful for Sunday vs Broncos per Sean McVay,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard reported on X on September 25.

The Rams are “hopeful” to get Nacua back for Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Rams are expecting him back next week. No injured reserve consideration, per Sean McVay,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins added, joining the chorus line of reports on Nacua’s status ahead of Sunday night.

McVay said barring an unforeseen setback, Nacua should be ready to go next week https://t.co/t3O75Y30Yq— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 25, 2026

Nacua missed the Rams’ 28-6 win over the New York Giants. That was after he picked up a hip injury in practice ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

The next and truly final decision on his status might not come until just before kickoff.

Additionally, Kam Kinchens will not practice on Friday and will be doubtful for Sunday night, meaning the Rams could again be without him, Nacua, and Myles Garrett who is on injured reserve for at least two more games, not counting this week.

Puka Nacua Following Ominous Patter for Rams

Nacua’s current arc is similar to what he went through before the Rams faced the Giants in Week 3. Save for starting the week out on the practice field, that is.

“Nacua suffered a hip injury at the end of last Thursday’s practice, which was the first of that week,” Atkins wrote on September 24. “He then sat out Friday and Saturday and was listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the New York Giants before being ruled out in pregame warmups.”

Nacua, 25, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a First Team All-Pro in 2025.

He led the NFL in receptions and in receiving yards per game in 2025. That was despite missing one contest; a Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That two-game winning streak could be enough for the Rams to feel comfortable with their group. That is even with Nacua sidelined.

The Rams will not go on their bye until Week 11. So, they must steal as many opportunities to get players healthy and keep them fresh as possible.

Time will tell is this week against a Broncos team that won 14 games in 2025 is such a moment.