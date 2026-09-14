Rams Questioned Over ‘Peculiar’ Myles Garrett Decision as Risky Plan Revealed

The Los Angeles Rams’ handling of Myles Garrett has warranted further scrutiny amid his surgery and placement on injured reserve.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted what he framed as an unusual lead-up to Week 1.

“I think that it had been an issue. They were managing it all during camp. I thought it was peculiar that he went three straight weeks without practicing, and all of a sudden, the week of the opener, I’m asking around like, ‘Is he playing? Yeah, he’s playing. He’s playing,’” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on September 14.

“Obviously, he did not feel right. He was not a factor in that opening game and, clearly, it was bothering him to the point where they made the decision this weekend to have the surgery.”

This comes amid an update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport about the delay in the surgery.

“He’s having the surgery today, and they’re waiting to see how it goes before they updated,” Schefter said.

“You want to make sure that he’s healthy and ripe before you’re bringing him back. So, minimum four weeks, potentially longer, depending on how the surgery and the recovery go. Can’t say that just yet. But, yeah, it’s a blow.”

So much so that Schefter believes it has altered the landscape of this contest.

“It’s funny how this changes–you think about the Monday night matchup next week. It’s the Giants and the Rams, and people are talking about it. Talking about the Giants if they can find a way to make Dallas, now they’re going to LA. And now, they can start 2-0 John Harbaugh. Well, hold on. What did Lee Corso say? ‘Not so fast, my friends,’ right? When Giants now go into LA Rams don’t have Myles Garrett,” Schefter said.

“The Rams, it’s a rough start. You lose a game, you lose Myles Garrett. That’s not exactly the start that people were envisioning for a team that some people were thinking could go unbeaten this year.”

Garrett could have addressed this sooner. Playing in Week 1 also further exposed him.

Rams Took Major Risk With Myles Garrett

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the situation for Rams fans just emerged, with Rapoport noting the team “knew” that Garrett was deadline with a knee injury, was still “working through it” and that he was not in the kind of shape, honestly, that he really needs to be to go out and be the best player in football, which he essentially was last year.”

“They just sort of felt he could go out, manage it, handle it, and still play at a very, very high level. Saw him on the field in Australia. That was not the case. None of that was the case,” Rapoport said on “The Aftermath” on September 14.

“The belief is that he should be back at the earliest possible time. We’ll see how rehab goes, but that is the hope. And then, when he’s back, we’ll see the Myles Garrett that they traded for.”

The Rams’ handling of Garrett and their roster will face increased scrutiny if Garrett remains out.

The same is true if the Rams falter during a portion of their 2026 regular-season schedule that will challenge them. LA entered the season as the prohibitive Super Bowl favorites, but Garrett was a big part of that equation.