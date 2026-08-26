Rams ‘Raise Eyebrows’ About Myles Garrett as Week 1 Looms

The Los Angeles Rams insist they are taking precautions with Myles Garrett, but the two-time Defensive Player of the Year’s continued absence from practice in training camp has not gone unnoticed.

Garrett has not practiced much since the Rams returned to Woodland Hills from Loyola Marymount due to knee soreness.

Moreover, there is no clarity regarding his status.

Rams Remain Without Myles Garrett at Training Camp Practice

The Rams’ blockbuster trade for Garrett entrenched them as preseason Super Bowl favorites. While they might be able to win without him, his availability continues to loom large over the organization.

The New York Post’s Michael J. Duarte said the situation is “starting to raise eyebrows.”

“At some point, caution starts looking suspiciously like concern,” Duarte wrote on August 25. “For the Los Angeles Rams and superstar Myles Garrett, they’re not there yet. But after another practice came and went Tuesday without the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year on the field, Rams fans can be forgiven for starting to ask questions.”

Duarte continued, “For now, there’s no reason to sound the alarm,” but also added, “Every missed practice will make that mysterious knee injury just a little harder to ignore.”

Garrett is signed through 2030 with a four-year, $160 million extension kicking in this year. He has also played in all 17 regular-season games in each of the last two campaigns and only missed two contests over the previous three years.

The Rams did not acquire him solely for 2026, but for the long haul.

At the same time, the Rams went after Garrett is hopes of further boosting their chances of making and reaching the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay ‘Deserves Benefit of the Doubt’

Rams head coach Sean McVay explained that they are being cautious with Garrett. The goal is to have him ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

Duarte argued McVay “deserves the benefit of the doubt” regarding keeping veteran stars healthy. He cited McVay’s handling of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford last year amid the reigning MVP’s back injury.

Stafford was sidelined during training camp and did no play in the preseason.

He went on to lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns en route to his MVP, and got the Rams to thee NFC Championship Game for the second time in his tenure.

However, that experience almost turned out quite differently. McVay admitted that the Rams nearly placed Stafford on injured reserve to begin the 2025 regular season, a note he only revealed this year.

Rams’ Trade Not Done Yet

As it stands, the Rams traded three draft picks–the 29th overall pick in 2027, a 2028 second-round selection, and a third-rounder in 2029–along with Pro Bowler Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett.

The Rams drew praise for the deal after footage of a practice repetition. During it, Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins got the best of Verse.

However, that is the only piece of the deal that has played out at all. And even then, only a little.

There remains much to be resolved about this deal. It may look like a win for McVay and the Rams now. It could quickly go south as the picks are made, though. That is especially true if Garrett’s health continues to be an issue for the Rams.