Rams Adding Dual-Threat Fan Favorite Running Back in Roster Change

The Los Angeles Rams have a void and they plan to fill it with fan favorite and dual-threat running back Dean Connors.

“The Rams will elevate Dean Conners to the active roster as the third running back to replace Ronnie Rivers, who is on injured reserve,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on September 25.

“Special teams made the difference in the decision between him and Jordan Waters.”

The California Post’s Michael J. Duarte posted, “What a story for Dean Connors! He’ll be active on Sunday and could see his first NFL action.”

“While Connors will be RB3, McVay made it clear Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will get ‘all the carries’ at running back Sunday night,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson added. “Connors would only see action outside of special teams if something happened to Williams or Corum.”

Rams’ Sean McVay Follows Through on Plan With Dean Connors

McVay did not mince words about the Rams losing Rivers to what he framed as a multi-week injury suffered in Week 2, leading to the need for a replacement.

“He got his calf in the game,” McVay explained to reporters about Rivers on September 23. “So, it was just kind of a freak deal, where he was jumping up and I think he got it when he was kind of just jumping up to loosen himself up. And it’s a four-to-six-week injury. Bummed out for Ronnie. And so, we’re just a little bit lighter on the back end.”

He also made it clear that it would be Connors or Waters.

“Dean or Jordan are the candidates,” McVay said. “I have confidence in both of those guys. What it would really boil down to is who provides more value for Bubba [Ventrone] and for Kyle [Hoke]. A both of those guys do [provide value], but one of those guys will be elevated.”

Connors developed a fan following during the preseason. The rookie finished with 96 yards onn 22 carries. He also had 53 yards and 3 TDs on seven receptions.

The Rams are not planning to use him in that capacity on Sunday night, though.