Rams Get Strong Words From NFL Insiders on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams’ wait for Aaron Donald has reached another day, and the conversations around him and a potential return this coming season have taken on an interesting tone.

Optimism remains, even among some NFL insiders, that Donald will be back in the mix for LA.

Others, though, argue that there may be legitimate reasons for the delay, though it has still been surprising to see the situation drag on as long as it has, given all of the momentum that seemed to be building towards a decision–any decision–from the 10-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Insider Puts Aaron Donald’s Return to Rams at ‘70’ on ‘Sliding Scale’

Asked to put a number on Donald’s return to the Rams, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche put it at a “70” out of a possible 100. There was an encouraging caveat, though, related to the Rams’ season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’ve thought about this. I’m going to say 70, and it’s because of the Australia factor. Even if he comes back next week, does he want to go do that travel? He’ll have plenty of time to get ready, but they play a Monday night game after,” Wyche told his fellow panelists on “Good Morning Football” on August 27.

“Maybe he doesn’t go through all of this, without having the training camp that he had, and then he comes back, gets more reps, and plays the Monday night. But I also do think, if Aaron Donald comes back, he’s got that dawg, and he’s not going to want to miss a game.”

Wyche believes Donald will want to “open up a season banging against” 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

The insider also admitted his scale was a “sliding scale,” trending “towards the up.”

Rams Face Reality Check About Aaron Donald

Despite Wyche’s optimism, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms both admitted surprise at the lack of clarity from Donald or the Rams.

“We’re getting closer and closer to Week 1, 15 days away from Rams-49ers in Australia. No sign of Aaron Donald signing with the Rams. He shows up from time to time to work out at the Rams’ facility, and Sean McVay has opened the door to that happening again,” Florio said on “Pro Football Talk” on August 26.

“Let’s just cut right through it: I think our instincts, and what we may be hearing, are right on the money. He’s going to be on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, and they’re going to open the three-week window to ramp him up. I think they need three weeks to ramp him up. When he held out in 2017 and 2018, trying to get a new contract, when he came back, they used a process of two or three weeks to get him ready to play. They would use that same thing here.”

Florio acknowledged the most essential part of that plan, as well.

“First, he’s got to be back, and the window to get him ready doesn’t open until he comes back,” Florio said. “And when it does, and when he does, I think PUP or NFI (non-football injury) [lists] make the most sense.”

Former NFL QB Chris Simms Surprised by Aaron Donald Situation

Simms agreed, citing former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s comments at the Hall of Fame Game as support.

Simms also noted that McVay’s comments on Donald could be telling.

“The fact that he kind of says, ‘If he decides, he wants to be able to’ do it. That, to me, in itself, still says they don’t know if he wants to do it. He hasn’t told them yet. He hasn’t even given them the inkling to go, ‘Hey, I want to go on the PUP and do that.

“It is crazy, and there’s–as we’ve talked about so many times–there’s just so many things that I’m interested to see how this goes, and where it goes, and the compensation we talked about, and whether it does actually happen here. I would have thought, by now, we would have had an answer; an answer, or at least he’d be there.”

McVay, who said the Rams have plans for Donald returning or if he remains retired, has also said they will not pressure the franchise great one way or another.

The delay will end when the three-time Defensive Player of the Year says it does.