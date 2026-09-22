Rams Deliver Ominous Potential Timeline for Myles Garrett After Surgery

The Los Angeles Rams could be without Myles Garrett (knee) until Week 10.

That is according to head coach Sean McVay, with the update coming during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” showdown against the New York Giants.

“Sean McVay telling us Garrett could be out anywhere from four to eight weeks,” ESPN’s Lisa Salter said during the broadcast. He said Myles was in the building this week. As you can see, he’s walking on his own without crutches. So according to the Rams, Garrett is recovering well, but they are not gonna rush him back. So it really is no timetable yet for his return.”

Garrett is on injured reserve following arthorscopic surgery, which means he must miss at least four games; three more including this contest. That would put him out until at least Week 6, when LA will host one of their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.

The longer-term projection would mean that Garrett is out until at least Week 10.

Then, the Rams will again be facing the Cardinals, but on the road in Arizona. Unfortunately for the Rams, Garrett is not the only injury concern the Rams are navigating.

Rams Provide More Encouraging Update on Puka Nacua Than Myles Garrett

The Rams are clearly unsure about when they will get Garrett back in the mix from his injury, but they remained optimistic that the cause of Puka Nacua’s absence in Week 2 was not something that will linger much longer if at all.

“The Rams having this success with two big pieces out tonight,” Salters said. Puka Nacua, out with a hip injury. The Rams don’t think it’s too serious, with Sean McVay saying he expects to get Puka back sooner rather than later.”

The Rams emerged from Week 2 with a 28-6 victory, thanks to Davante Adams.

Adams stepped up in Nacua’s absence, finishing with eight receptions for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns. Stafford had 327 passing yards, 4 TDs, and 1 interception.