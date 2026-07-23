Rams Get Significant News About $156 Million Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are prepared to enter the 2026 season with Matthew Stafford and a lot of uncertainty behind him. But there may still be an opportunity for the Rams to reunite with another Super Bowl champion in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo spent the past two seasons in LA as Stafford’s backup. He hit free agency with an eye on a greater opportunity, and set out to retire after nothing materialized.

Now, some time removed from last year, Garoppolo has backtracked on stepping away.

Rams Could Have Chance to Get Jimmy Garoppolo Back

The Rams drafted Ty Simpson 13th overall, adding him to 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV in the QB room behind Stafford.

“Here’s my understanding with Jimmy G: in the right situation, he will come back, and he will play football. He has not decided to retire. He just needed some time to himself this offseason,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on “The Insiders” on July 22.

“Now, it’s like, okay, a little bit refreshed, renewed. I don’t think anything is imminent. I wouldn’t expect him to sign with anybody. Maybe it’s gonna have to be an injury to a quarterback, and all of a sudden you need a veteran guy to come in and be part of the mix, if not be a starter. But Jimmy Garoppolo is not retiring, from my understanding. He will continue to play.”

The Rams also have undrafted free agent Matthew Caldwell.

In reality, that just underscores the lack of a reliable option behind Stafford. Bennett is the most experienced and played in the preseason last year but has never taken a regular-season snap.

Garoppolo stepped in for the Rams last offseason as Stafford navigated a back injury that threatened to delay his start to the campaign. It is fair to wonder if returning as Stafford’s backup, if that is all that presents itself, is enough to lure Garoppolo back to the Rams.

Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

He has 15,828 yards, 96 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions with $156.2 million in earnings during his career.

Sean McVay Spoke Candidly About Jimmy Garoppolo

There was a time when it appeared Garoppolo could follow former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the Arizona Cardinals. Garafolo noted that the Rams have been well aware of Garoppolo’s plans to wait on his decision.

Rams head coach Sean McVay lauded Garoppolo while saying they wanted him back.

However, McVay also addressed the elephant in the room about Garoppolo’s return seeming unlikely as more time passed without a resolution.

“At this point, when there hasn’t been a decision, it feels less likely than likely,” McVay told reporters about Garoppolo, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein on X in March. “But I don’t want to rule that out.”

That was before the Rams drafted Simpson. However, they do not want him to see the field this season if they can help it.

Garoppolo can be part of that plan.

The Rams would need to sell him on their vision, which they hope leads to a Super Bowl, while also hoping another team does not come along with a better opportunity before they can secure his services.

That is, if they are still interested. And with a Super Bowl-caliber roster, it makes sense to roster another player who has reached one, and as a starter, during their career.