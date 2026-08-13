Ominous Puka Nacua Update Emerges for Rams Amid Myles Garrett Issue

The Los Angeles Rams have not gotten past the issue that has sidelined Myles Garrett through multiple practice sessions during training camp, and now they must contend with something bothering Puka Nacua.

Nacua is arguably the Rams’ second-most important player on offense, behind only quarterback Matthew Stafford and, maybe, left tackle Alaric Jackson.

There is no one more important on their defense than Garrett.

Rams Dealing With Ominous Development Regarding Puka Nacua

Nacua exited practice early on Tuesday and did not return, with McVay having no knowledge of the cause. Well, there may be news on that front, but there is a catch.

“Puka Nacua is dealing with something in his lower abs, and the Rams are being precautious with him,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported on X on August 13. “He did some training off to the side today. Myles Garrett is progressing with his knee, and the Rams are just waiting until he’s 100% again. He’s been at around 85% lately.”

However, Atkins later deleted the post, replacing it with a less descriptive update.

“Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua are not practicing today for the Rams,” Atkins reported in the second update.

The LA Times Gary Klein reported that McVay called it groin/core muscle soreness, which is similar to what Garrett is dealing with. Nacua was never going to play in the Rams’ preseason opener.

A continued absence could put his Week 1 status in jeopardy.

McVay said that they expect Nacua to resume practicing next week. But as Garrett has shown, plans can and do change.

McVay gave a heads-up that Garrett could miss multiple sessions. However, there was an expectation that he would be back by the start of this block of practices. That makes his status worth monitoring as well.

This story will be updated.