Rams Warned Against Costly Decision on Davante Adams

Davante Adams is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams might be wise to stick with the status quo.

Former sports agent Joel Corry, now an analyst for CBS Sports, wrote on September 4 that Adams has the 25th-highest cap hit in the NFL this coming season. He also noted, “Adams has the third-highest wide receiver figure at $28 million.”

While Corry believes Adams is a “logical” candidate for a restructure, he argued against it.

“The Rams may want to leave Adams’ contract alone, although as much as $13.36 million of cap room could be created, provided dummy/voiding years running through 2030 are added in the process,” Corry wrote. “The Rams would have $17.36 million in dead money, a salary cap charge for a player no longer on the team’s roster, for Adams in 2027, considering there is already $4 million of bonus proration in Adams’ existing dummy/voiding 2027 contract year.”

Rams Heading for Crossroads With Davante Adams

Adams is on an expiring two-year, $44 million contract. Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear they have no plans to revisit Adams’ deal.

“Haven’t talked about anything like that. Feel good about where we’re at there,” McVay told reporters in March. “Expect him to be ready to roll. Expect him to even be better in Year 2, and that’s kind of where we’re at with that.”

The Rams also explored trading Adams this offseason before ultimately backing off.

“If we felt like it was best for our team, we would have done that,” McVay said, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop in March. “But we didn’t think it was best for our team.

‘There’s a lot of stuff that’s out there that’s not accurate, but when there is at least some accuracy or some thought to it, you want to deal with that direct, honest and open,” McVay said, per Barshop. “And there’s been instances where I wasn’t as good about that in previous years, and so I don’t want to make those same mistakes.

“And he’s a grown man, and I think he understood that this is a part of this business, but I think what he also understood is at the end of the day, you’re a Ram because this is what’s best and I’m excited to move forward with him.”

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti forecasted a conversion could be coming for Adams back in January.

“A simple salary conversion (including this roster bonus and adding void years), can open up over $18M of space,” Ginnitti wrote, noting his 2026 bonus was already guaranteed.

Rams Have Reason for Concern With 2025 Rec TDs Leader

Adams’ league-leading 14 touchdown receptions stand out on face value alone. They stand out even more when considering he missed the Rams’ last three games of the 2025 regular season.

His age and injury history are part of the package.

“The team … has to brace for potential load management and missed games for Adams, who still looks great but is 33 and managed several lower-body injuries last season,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote in August.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro, will turn 34 on December 24. That is just ahead of the Rams’ road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Day.