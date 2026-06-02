Rams’ Myles Garrett Gets Blunt on Decision to Leave Browns

While the Los Angeles Rams did trade for Myles Garrett, the veteran pass rusher had a decision to make in this process, given that he has a no-trade clause in his contract. As a result, Garrett had to green-light the move to complete the trade between the Rams and the Cleveland Browns.

Once the 30-year-old gave the go-ahead, the Rams would receive him while the Browns would acquire outside linebacker Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

On June 2, Garrett spoke with the media in Los Angeles and said the decision to leave Cleveland wasn’t easy, especially given the connection he had with the city off the field.

“I definitely had to sleep on it,” Garrett told reporters. “I don’t take my time in Cleveland for granted; I loved being there, and my family had become a part of the community. We had started to plant roots, had a home, and became friends with the people in our neighborhood.

“Getting to know people and getting out in the community made it feel like a second home. Stuff like that tears at you when you have to leave and break away, but that’s just part of the things you learn and have to adjust to as you grow up and learn that you have to move on.”

Sean McVay on Trading Jared Verse to the Browns

Moreover, during the same press conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared what he told Verse, noting that the pass rusher was a key piece in the trade package heading to Cleveland.

“We talked to him about the appreciation and the gratitude. When you have to have those hard conversations, you let them know, ‘We just executed a trade where we’re acquiring Myles Garrett, and you’re going to Cleveland.

“‘I know it doesn’t feel great right now, but there’s a lot of love, appreciation, and gratitude for our relationship, the two years we’ve spent together, and the impact you’ve made; I can’t wait to watch you go shine in Cleveland.’ But I will say this: what a stud with the way that he handled it. I don’t want to say I was surprised, but I was so impressed.”

Myles Garrett Excited to Be Closing Out Games for Rams

Although Garrett put up monster numbers with the Browns, he did so while not having the lead as much. As a result, the new Rams pass rusher is eager to be playing on a team that is consistently ahead and needs the defense to close out the game.

“That did play into the decision as well,” Garrett added. “Knowing I have the ability late in games to pin my ears back, not just because we need a play to be made, but because we have the lead and it’s an obvious passing down. Being able to make those game-changing plays to win the game for us, those are things that appeal to me. I’m sure they appeal to all of us as defensive linemen. So, that is something I really look forward to.”