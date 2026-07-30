Myles Garrett Drops Unique ‘College’ Take on Sean McVay’s Coaching Style

Myles Garrett is taking in the Southern California breeze with the Los Angeles Rams. The All-Pro edge rusher is the newest star attraction at Loyola Marymount University for NFL Training Camp. Plus he’s absorbing the coaching style on display from Sean McVay.

The Rams head coach garners a reputation for being player-driven. Especially for superstar athletes on his roster. Garrett walked into LMU likely expecting energy and fiery emotion, past traits McVay displayed. Basically, nothing like what he saw during his run with the Cleveland Browns.

Except Garrett dropped a unique “college” take when describing McVay’s energy at training camp.

How Myles Garrett Feels ‘College’ Vibe

Garrett addressed the LA media for the first time at camp Wednesday.

Seems fitting he’s running through drills at a university, because he feels a college-like vibe at Rams camp thanks to McVay.

“You hope to have those relationships like you had in college. You had a lot of people coming from a lot of different places for the first time and the culture was set by the head coach — and it kind of feels like that now with Sean,” Garrett said.

So Garrett feels like he’s back at College Station with Texas A&M thanks to McVay’s energy. But that’s not his only strong take on his newest head coach.

Myles Garrett Pulls Back Curtain on Sean McVay’s Energy

The 2021 season Super Bowl winner McVay is a renown offensive whiz. He’s created offenses that other franchises copied. Plus has populated playbooks for the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and now Jacksonville Jaguars. Each of those teams have turned to a former McVay offensive coordinator to lead as head coach.

Except Garrett doesn’t see McVay’s wizardry on offense as he described.

“He’s so passionate about the game. He’s so involved in everything from offense, defense to special teams, and that kind of thing is infectious,” Garrett explained.

Garrett feels the infectious energy from his newest leader.

“It just feels natural to want to be around the guys and get to know each other because he’s that same way,” Garrett said.

What Myles Garrett Isn’t ‘Forcing’

Garrett pulled into Rams camp as a decorated veteran with a long list of defensive accolades. Many fans and analysts believed he’d become an established leader out the gate.

But Garrett revealed what he’s not forcing onto the Rams.

“I’m not trying to force myself on anyone or trying to take over a group. This group is doing great without me, and I want to just try to help elevate the guys and the playmakers that we have here,” Garrett said.

Sounds like he’s perfectly fine with letting other veterans even on defense lead this unit as he transitions over. Garrett is diverting from becoming a big shot and allowing everyone else to lead him and get his adjusted to Los Angeles.

But he’s rubbing off McVay’s college-like energy to adjust at Rams camp. Garrett feels new energy thanks to his coach installing an atmosphere that mirrors his time at Texas A&M.