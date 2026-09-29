Myles Garrett & Girlfriend Chloe Kim Announce Personal Health News

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim have built successful careers at the highest level of their respective sports. Garrett continues his NFL campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, while Kim remains one of the most accomplished athletes in snowboarding.

Away from competition, both have also spoken about the challenges of performing under intense pressure. Kim has previously discussed the demands she faced from a young age, while Garrett is currently working through his own recovery after a major offseason move.

Kim’s latest update now offers a more personal look at an issue she has been navigating away from the spotlight.

Chloe Kim Reveals Recent ADHD Diagnosis

Chloe Kim revealed that she was recently diagnosed with ADHD and said the diagnosis helped her understand struggles she had experienced for years.

In a personal Instagram update shared in late September, Kim explained that speaking with her doctor finally gave her some clarity.

“Actually, I recently found out I have ADHD,” Kim said. “For years, I was struggling, but once I finally opened up to my doctor, it was like everything suddenly clicked.”

Kim also described some of the routines she uses to manage her symptoms. She said lists, phone reminders and a consistent daily routine have helped her.

“Well, I love lists and phone reminders, and having a consistent routine helps me so much,” Kim added.

Kim also mentioned taking Qelbree, a once-daily, non-stimulant prescription ADHD medication, as part of the treatment approach she discussed in her post. Her comments came alongside a partnership involving the medication.

The snowboarder had previously spoken about struggling with her mental health after the 2022 Beijing Olympics. In comments to “USA Today Sports,” Kim described reaching a low point and realizing that she needed to take care of herself.

“I had to hit rock bottom to see that I needed to take care of myself,” Kim said.

She also explained that her early success and the responsibilities placed on her at a young age contributed to difficult experiences during her formative years. Kim said she had found success very young and had faced responsibilities that were difficult to process.

Kim has also described Garrett as an important part of her support system. During an appearance on NBC’s “Today,” she called him her best friend and said he understood what it was like to live as a professional athlete.

Myles Garrett Faces Six-Week Recovery Timeline

While Kim has opened up about her personal health journey, Myles Garrett is dealing with a separate challenge after joining the Rams in a blockbuster trade.

Garrett underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after experiencing problems during Los Angeles’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The Rams later placed him on injured reserve.

“ESPN” reported that Garrett faces a roughly six-week recovery timeline. Because he is on injured reserve, he cannot return before Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals on October 18.

The six-week timeline could extend his absence beyond that earliest eligibility date. ESPN noted that Garrett could also miss games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers before potentially returning later in the season.

Garrett wants to beat the recovery timeline. However, Rams coach Sean McVay has emphasized that the team will not rush its star pass rusher.

McVay previously described Garrett as “Wolverine, healing fast,” while also making clear that the Rams would not rush him back.

Los Angeles acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns after sending Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a first-round selection in 2027. Garrett had set the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23 sacks for Cleveland in 2025.

For now, Garrett’s return depends on his recovery, while Kim continues to share more about her own health journey and the routines that have helped her manage her diagnosis.