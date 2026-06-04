On June 1, the Los Angeles Rams stunned the NFL by trading for one of the top pass rushers the league has seen in Myles Garrett.

As Garrett arrived in LA, it was reported that the star edge rusher was going to land a new deal from the Rams. While that’s true, it’s not necessarily a brand new deal—rather, it’s a revised one.

Myles Garrett New Contract Details Revealed After Trade To Rams

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams reworked Garrett’s contract by moving the “vesting date of his guarantees back a few months.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that as a result, Garrett will make more this season. Instead of the $31.5 million he was on pace for, Garrett should earn around $37 milllion.

The revised deal will turn option bonuses into signing bonuses.

When Garrett was with the Cleveland Browns, he inked a four-year, $160.0 million extension. Before that, he was making $125.0 million over five seasons.

Myles Garrett’s Browns Stint

The Browns added Garrett in 2017. At the time, he was coming out of Texas A&M as the clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the NFL Draft.

Cleveland got everything they wanted and more out of Garrett, but over time, it was clear that he was outgrowing the situation with the struggling franchise.

Despite a disappointing season for the Browns in 2024, Garrett signed a massive extension with the team in March of 2025. He absolutely earned his payday, registering 23.0 sacks in 17 games, breaking an NFL record. Garrett was the Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

Leaving the Browns, Garrett exits with 134 games under his belt. He totaled 412 tackles and 125.5 sacks during that time.

The Rams picked up Garrett in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, a 2029 third-round pick, and the rising star pass rusher, Jared Verse.

Verse leaves the Rams after appearing in 34 games over two seasons.

The young veteran produced 124 tackles, 12.0 sacks, and 45 hits on the quarterback during his stint with the Rams. Verse established himself as a two-time Pro Bowler during his time in LA.