Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Blunt Message Amid ‘Complicated’ Situation

The Los Angeles Rams know what Puka Nacua brings on the football field. There has been far less certainty about what the standout wide receiver might do off it during the first few seasons of his career.

That reality has created an air of uncertainty around the superstar playmaker.

As Nacua heads into his fourth NFL season, he and the Rams have a lot on the line. That includes their future together.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Reality Check

Nacua is undoubtedly the most significant decision the Rams face. He is hardly alone on the roster in needing a new contract, though.

That further convolutes his outlook.

“The Rams have a strong group of extension-eligible candidates from their 2023 draft class, and Nacua is at the top of that list. It remains to be seen whether the Rams get ahead of those contract extensions or focus instead on the 2026 season. The latter appears to be the way they are leaning after trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie in March and defensive end Myles Garrett in June,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on June 24.

“A deal could certainly get done — one that makes Nacua the top-paid player at his position — but the Rams don’t seem to be in a hurry for any of the contract extensions. Nacua’s situation is further complicated by several off-the-field incidents.”

Nacua led the NFL in total receptions last season. He also moved into the all-time lead for receiving yards per game. Nacua tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns, too.

He ranked second on the Rams in TDs behind only Davante Adams, who led the NFL with 14.

Nacua has given the Rams cause for pause. But the Rams have left themselves without any options primed to take over for him. Adams is 33 and on an expiring contract. The Rams have also invested no better than sixth-round picks on the position since drafting Nacua.

Nacua was a fifth-round selection himself, so the Rams could unearth another gem, albeit at least one round later.

Still, it would be in the best interest for the Rams and Nacua for him to stay out of trouble.

Rams Set Up Well

Nacua and Adams form one of three “top dynamic duos” in the NFL that the Rams boast. They join running back tandem Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and edge defenders Garrett and incumbent Byron Young.

“As long as Puka Nacua sustains the historically productive start to his career, the 2025 and 2026 Rams will be remembered as teams that featured two future Hall of Famers atop their wide receiver groups. Matthew Stafford could not ask for much more elite weapons than Nacua and Davante Adams on his quest for a second Super Bowl,” CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns wrote on June 23.

“Adams remains a difference-making target in the most lethal passing offense in the NFL. His 14 touchdowns not only led the league, but they also matched the second-highest total of his impeccable career. For one of the receivers to pace all wideouts in scoring and for the other, Nacua, to lead the league in yards per game made them as complementary as any tandem in the pros. If they even come close to replicating those league-leading achievements in 2026, essentially every other team will be envious of the pass-catching situation in Los Angeles.”

That just underscores the Rams’ need for Nacua to make headlines on the field rather than stealing them off of it.