Rams Get Good News on Puka Nacua Amid New Issue With Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams will have Puka Nacua and Kamren Kinchens at practice on Wednesday, but the good news comes amid a new concern with Aaron Donald.

“Puka Nacua will practice today in a limited fashion. First practice for him in nearly two weeks,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported on X on September 30. “Kam Kinchens will also be limited. He’s missed two straight games with a hamstring.

“Aaron Donald will not practice due to a sore back.”

Nacua has been dealing with hip and groin issues, noting recently that the latter had been the biggest issue in recent days.

Nacua is expected to play in Week 4, per Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Rams Face New Concern With Aaron Donald Amid Puka Nacua News

Donald did not play in the Rams’ regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, but he started for LA in Weeks 2 and 3 against the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, respectively.

The Rams are 1-2 on the season and remain without Myles Garrett.

Garrett is on injured reserve due to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery and is expected to miss another month or so.

Donald is back with the Rams after two years away in retirement. He did not go through the offseason program, training camp, or the preseason with the Rams. He has largely been playing himself into game readiness after first clearing hurdles with 11-on-11s in practice.

Not having Donald would be another setback for the Rams.

However, getting Nacua back would be a boost for the offense. It would certainly allow them to ease the burden they have put on Davante Adams in his absence.

The Rams will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. They have lost to the Eagles in four straight meetings. Both teams are coming in with additional motivation following disappointing showings in Week 3 losses.

The emotional boost of getting Nacua back could help the Rams overcome losing Donald.

That would only last for a short while, though. The Rams entered the season as favorites to win the Super Bowl due to, among other things, having Garrett and Nacua, and then added Donald.