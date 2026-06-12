Rams’ Puka Nacua Makes Strong Prediction on International Showdown

Puka Nacua has made his prognostication, with the Los Angeles Rams star adding that he will indeed be in attendance as the USA Men’s national soccer team takes on Paraguay in their opening group stage matchup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The US and Paraguay are in Group D, along with Australia and Turkey.

The US is co-hosting the event, and this particular matchup holds an even greater significance for Nacua’s Rams.

Puka Nacua Makes Prediction for US in FIFA World Cup

“Puka Nacua drops his prediction for the @USMNT opening match [crystal ball and soccer ball emojis],” NFL Network captioned a video shared on X on June 12.

In the 14-second clip, the Rams star and 2025 NFL receptions leader, Nacua, says, “I’m taking USA for the win on Friday, at SoFi. I’m gonna be there, cheering on a 2-1 victory for the United States.”

The opening-round match is set for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and it will take place at SoFi Stadium.

The US is the betting favorite. Nacua is no stranger to the pitch. The Rams star has taken pictures with some of the game’s greatest international stars over the years.

According to USSoccer.com, fans can follow all of the action with traditional live broadcasts in English on FOX, and with Spanish commentary on Telemundo and Peacock beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

Coverage of the event will begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT. However, fans who are unable to watch via traditional mediums are in luck.

The FOX, Peacock, and Telemundo apps will stream the game with corresponding commentary.

Fans can also watch on the free streaming app, Tubi, tune in on the radio–Spanish commentary will be available on Fútbol de Primera–or follow along on social media (@USMNT on X and Instagram, U.S. Soccer on Met (Facebook), and @usmnt.ussoccer.com on Bluesky.

The U.S. Soccer website and app will also have scores, updates, and insights for fans to immerse themselves in.

All of that while Nacua takes in the event in a place the Rams hope to be in in February 2027.

Puka Nacua, Rams Eyeing Postseason Run at Home

The match being at SoFi is significant for Nacua and the Rams on its own. But the tilt also marks a ceremonial start to what they hope is a run that will ultimately end right back in the stadium come February 2027.

That is when the Super Bowl is played.

Nacua’s Rams are preseason favorites. Their lofty status is fueled by the team’s blockbuster trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie this offseason.

This is a big season for Nacua, too. He has dealt with self-inflicted turmoil, including an ongoing legal matter over an alleged biting incident. But the Rams have remained firmly in his corner, and he continues to embrace moments like what he did for NFL Network and the FIFA World Cup.

In addition to a ring, Nacua is hoping to secure a long-term contract this season.

His off-field issues have seemingly hindered that, while the Rams’ additions of Garrett and McDuffie have put expectations of extensions for several players, including Nacua, on hold.