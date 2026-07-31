Rams Get ‘Scary’ Take on Puka Nacua Amid Update on Potential Extension

Puka Nacua could be waiting even longer for a new long-term contract with the Los Angeles Rams than previously expected, despite being a “star” of the early going.

Nacua has navigated well-documented off-field issues this offseason, clouding his otherwise stellar outlook and leading to speculation about his future with the Rams. The Rams, to that end, have been supportive of Nacua.

That does not mean they are quite ready to commit to him long-term.

Puka Nacua a ‘Star’ of Rams Training Camp

Nacua is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro selection, but the Rams playmaker has still turned heads over the first four practices, with The Athletic’s Nate Atkins calling him “the star” so far.

“He’s by far the leading receiver in volume of catches, as he was last season as the NFL’s leader in receptions,” Atkins wrote on July 30. “However, he’s also been the leader in explosive plays. Some of that is due to the lack of full pads, which removes the defense’s advantage, but it’s also lived in his separation and movement across the middle with the ball in his hands.

“And those hands are still working — both of them, as he proved by hauling in a one-handed catch on a slant route before taking it to the end zone in one practice.”

There is a long way to go, but Nacua looks poised to have another strong season.

“He’s looking and moving a little bit different, which is scary,” Atkins said in a post on X on July 30, noting that Nacua was also very forthcoming about his off-field issues and where he is mentally.

It is a good start, but Nacua still has a long way to go to alleviate the Rams’ concerns.

Insider Sets Distant Timeline for Puka Nacua Contract Extension

The delay could ultimately work in his favor, since his price could rise. At any rate, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said not to expect a deal for Nacua before the 2027 offseason. Even then, the Rams could choose a short-term option rather than a multi-year deal.

“My understanding of the situation: do not expect a Puka Nacua contract extension before the season. Do not,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on July 29. “He has one more year left on his deal. The Rams have done a lot of money in a lot of different places on a lot of different players. I expect that to sort of be the focus this year, and we will see after this year if he ends up getting tagged or a new extension and deal from the Rams.”

Rapoport continued, “Really, what they want to see from Puka Nacua is that he is in a better place this year than he was at any point last year, and not even talking about on the field. On the field, he is a superstar. He’s one of the best, if not the best receiver in the NFL. And certainly, just based on his play, deserves a huge contract. That’s not really what this is about. This is about off the field. This is about him personally.

“Puka Nacua mentioned some of it: His work with a therapist, going to rehab, taking accountability for some of the actions that he very well did last year in a very public manner. That really is what the Rams want to see.”

Nacua is one of the NFL’s biggest bargains on his current deal, but that will certainly change when he re-ups with the Rams.

Puka Nacua Gets 2nd Opinion

Unfortunately for Nacua, Rapoport is not the only NFL insider expecting his contract saga to drag into next spring at least. ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry echoed Rapoport’s sentiments about a potential timeline for an extension.

However, it does sound like the deal is there for him if he can stay out of trouble.

“The Rams love Puka Nacua. Sean McVay’s made very clear through all of this that he is so supportive of Puka. He’s been nothing but a bright light, truly, for this team since he arrived. He’s got a really infectious personality. Obviously, concerns, right, with everything that came up in the offseason with Puka,” Thiry said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on July 30.

“It didn’t impact its play on the field. We know what kind of receiver he is. They just want to make sure, off the field, that he is doing everything that you would expect of a guy that you’re about to make the highest-paid receiver in the league. So,

Thiry also delivered a blunt reality check for Nacua.

Nacua, for all of his on-field ability, still “has some proving to do” to the Rams to secure his future in LA.

“They very much have given him the benefit of the doubt that he can do that, and they want him to be around for the long-term,” Thiry said. “They just need to make sure that is the most savvy and safe business decision they can make before they give them that kind of money.”