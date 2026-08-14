Rams Get Good News on Puka Nacua After Strong Words About Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams can breathe a sigh of relief regarding Puka Nacua, at least for now.

Nacua has had an eventful offseason, including making some pointed remarks about a Seattle Seahawks star that he recently made.

Nacua is also in a contract year, and the Rams have made it clear that they expect better of him amid that pending reality. However, he continues to draw attention to himself for the wrong reasons.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Avoids Suspension for Now

The NFL announced a series of suspensions on Friday, one day before the Rams’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Nacua was not among them.

“More suspensions handed down from the NFL today,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on August 14, noting, “Titans CB Nazeeh Johnson, six games, violation of performance-enhancing substances policy,” along with “Washington DE Dorance Armstrong, one game, violation of personal conduct policy,” and “Bills DT Phidarian Mathis, three games, violation of substances of abuse policy.”

Those followed an eight-game suspension for Atlanta Falcons star James Pearce for an alleged domestic violence incident.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Pearce’s suspension and what led to it.

“Pearce was arrested in February and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence, as well as a misdemeanor account of stalking his ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson,” Garafolo posted on X on August 14.

Garafolo also noted Pearce “entered into an intervention agreement that would result in charges being dropped if completed.”

Nacua’s situation is different, as every case is.

However, he has also taken measures that could potentially reduce the legal ramifications of his ongoing legal matter. Nacua is accused of biting a woman during a group outing, as well as making antisemitic remarks during said event.

Notably, Nacua said during an appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive Podcast” in July that “the plan” is to re-sign with the Rams, adding, “I don’t want to leave.”

The conversation quickly turned, though.

Puka Nacua Praises Fred Warner, Calls Out Julian Love

Asked which player he is “most scared” of facing on the football field, Nacua said he did not “want to use the word scared,” but quickly named San Francisco 49ers star middle linebacker Fred Warner.

“He’s the best. Everybody’s really, obviously, so good in the NFL. There’s nobody that covers that much space, and it’s scary,” Nacua said.

“The middle of the field is terrible. We’ll run routes, and I won’t catch the ball, and he’s standing right there. And he’s like, ‘I knew exactly where you were going.’ And I’m like, “Dude, I swear when I started the play, you were on the left sideline, and now you’re right here, standing next to me.’ He’s like, ‘That’s just what I do.’ And it’s funny because he played with my older brother. So, there’s like a friendly competition, but he’s also–that’s our rival team. So, Fred, I kind of hate you. We’re supposed to not like each other, but I also enjoy watching you play.”

Things went the other way about the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

“Everybody on the Seahawks. Everybody on the Seahawks. I don’t–everybody over there could get the smoke at any time,” Nacua said when asked who he dislikes among his and the Rams’ rivals around the league before doubling down, “Forget the Seahawks. “Yeah, I hate everybody over there.

“There’s no friends over there. Think the No. 1 guy I don’t [like], Julian Love over there, I think is his name. Plays safety. We’re not friends. He’s took a couple shots at me mid-game, and I definitely find my opportunities to get back at him too.”

Bulletin board material aside, Nacua said some other things that could draw the Rams’ attention when it comes to contract talks.

Puka Nacua’s Other Comments Could Rub LA Wrong Way

Nacua and Paul spoke about an experience at this year’s “white party” held by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, during which the Rams star was left bleeding after walking into a glass wall.

“The glass window pane won,” Nacua told Paul. “It was Snoop Dog. I was so excited, and I was sitting there talking to Suni Lee. I had to go find where Davante was at, and I turned around, and they clean the windows really good over at Rubin’s house.

“They were perfectly crisp. You didn’t see it coming.”

Nacua said, “They made me feel better when they said three other people ran into it, but nobody else ended up bleeding from it. So, I don’t know if that made me feel much better or worse.

When Paul presented the idea of pursuing legal measures against Rubin, Nacua said, “I’m not against that. I’m like, “Yo, let me get some–whatever’s going on here in FanFest [Fanatics Fest], and like, ‘let me get a little bit of this.’”

Continuing with their joking tone, Nacua and Paul also mused about the idea of a celebrity fight.

The Rams are hoping to see better judgment from Nacua, but it is fair to wonder if he will ever avoid drawing attention to himself in potentially unflattering ways.