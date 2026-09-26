Rams’ Puka Nacua Draws Attention in New Video Amid Insider Update

The Los Angeles Rams may not have Puka Nacua on the field when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 on “Sunday Night Football,” as he works his way back from hip and groin injuries.

However, the Pro Bowl wide receiver may not be out much longer.

“Puka Nacua running with a trainer during practice,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard posted on X on September 25, including a video of the interaction.

It is hardly a definitive sign of anything regarding his status moving forward, but does seemingly backup optimism that Nacua could return in Week 4, with one fan saying, “Ok yeah he straight. Save him for Philly.”

Another noted that Nacua appeared to be operating at “80%” capacity.

The optimism about Nacua, relative as it may be, is not exclusive to the Rams fans, either, as Sunday night approaches.

“The Rams would really love to make sure that the Denver Broncos are trailing early. If that is the case, it’s going to be without Puka Nacua. He is listed as doubtful. Not going to play this Sunday. Has not practiced this week. Dealing with a hip/groin, injury, kind of all interconnected there,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on September 25.

“Remember: did not practice at the end of last week, didn’t play against the Giants, didn’t practice this week as well. Does sound like he has a chance to play the following week. So, not considered to be a major injury.”

Rams Built to Withstand Puka Nacua’s Absence for Another Week

The Rams need Nacua to realize their postseason aspirations, and certainly if they want to reach and win the Super Bowl. For the time being at least, the Rams can get by with Davante Adams operating as WR1.

“What [Nacua’s absence] meant against the New York Giants was, by the way, Davante Adams is still a really, really good receiver. Still Receiver 1. And yes, Puka–whenever this comes–will likely get a massive contract; the kind of contract that Davante Adams was once getting in his young career. But make no mistake: what Monday’s performance showed us about Davante is he has still got it,” Rapoport said.

“If he’s got to carry it a little bit while puka heels, if he’s got to take on a little bit more of the burden that is okay, because he can still do it.”

Adams had eight receptions for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 2.

Rams Need Another Option to Step Up

The Rams did just fine with their running game complimenting Adams and Matthew Stafford’s connection against the Giants.

Still, they need another option to step up and take some of the burden off him, too. While Nacua’s injury history has drawn attention, he missed one game in 2025. Adams, who turns 34 in December, missed the final three games of the 2025 regular season.

The Rams have several other complimentary options.

One of Jordan Whittington–who is expected to return from injury this week–Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, or even rookie CJ Daniels (if he is active) must step up.