Rams Get Good News After Beating Vikings in NFC Wild Card Game

Despite some concerning signs, the Los Angeles Rams avoided the worst with veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, a member of the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.

Higbee exited the Rams’ 29-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card with a chest injury. The issue forced an emergency trip to the hospital. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay offered a positive update on the tight end the following day.

The Rams expect Higbee to suit up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the next round.

“Tyler Higbee (chest) was hospitalized last night because he was ‘coughing up a little bit of blood’ said Sean McVay, but was able to make the trip home,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported on X on January 14. “McVay added he expects to play Sunday.”

“He’s at the hospital, he’s in stable condition,” McVay told reporters on January 13. “It was just something with his chest. I think he’s going to be okay. What does that mean in terms of his status moving forward? I don’t know.”

Higbee is the Rams’ second longest-tenured player on the roster behind only right tackle Rob Havenstein, who was a second-round pick in 2015.

Tyler Higbee Falls Short of 1-Year Mark From Last Injury-Related Setback

Higbee, 32, missed the first 15 weeks of the regular season (14 games) due to a torn ACL he suffered on a hit from Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the 2023 NFC Wild Card game. His chest injury comes one day short of the one-year mark that he incurred the knee issue.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2016, Higbee has played a full slate of games once since the 2018 season.

Before this past season, he had missed no more than two games in any campaign.

Higbee had caught five passes for 58 yards before suffering the injury against the Vikings. He finished the regular season with eight receptions, 66 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He is in the first year of a two-year, $17 million contract extension.

If he can return and put together a solid remaining playoff run, Higbee could set himself up for a nice payday on the back end of his current deal.

He could play a key part for the Rams against the Eagles. That is if he can make it back in time.

Tyler Higbee Could Be Rams X-Factor vs Eagles in Divisional Round

Higbee was a big part of the Rams’ attack against the Vikings before exiting the game, seeing targets early on.

The Rams turned back to Colby Parkinson after Higbee’s exit. Parkinson had a 2-13 line versus the Vikings. But he finished the regular season with a 30-294-1 line. Both players are big targets at 6-foot-6 or taller.

They face a daunting matchup against the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles allowed the fewest yards to tight ends on the fifth-fewest targets in the league during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference.

However, they have not been tested by a tight end-heavy offense. That could be an advantage for the Rams as they look to avenge the 37-20 loss they suffered against the Eagles at home in Week 12.