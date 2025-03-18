Rams Projected to Nab ‘Physical’ Disruptive CB

The young playmakers on the Los Angeles Rams defense helped the franchise get back to the postseason during the 2024 NFL campaign. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah projects the Rams to only add to their defensive nucleus this offseason.

In his latest NFL mock draft released on March 18, Jeremiah predicted the Rams to select Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.

“The only question I had about Amos was his pure speed, but he put any concerns to rest at the NFL Scouting Combine with his 4.43-second 40-yard dash,” wrote Jeremiah.

Other NFL draft analysts are high on Amos because of his physicality and versatility.

“Trey Amos is a physical and fluid cornerback prospect with the size, strength, and athleticism to compete at the next level,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings. “Known for his strong press technique and ability to match up against bigger receivers, Amos has the skill set to develop into a versatile corner capable of playing both man and zone coverage schemes.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Amos as disruptive at the release and “plays with good short-area movement in man coverage.”

How CB Trey Amos Potentially Fits With the Rams

The Rams didn’t finish with the best defensive statistics in 2024. The unit was 26th in yards allowed and in the bottom half of the league in both run and pass defense.

But Los Angeles improved defensively as the season went. The unit’s pass rush came alive during the postseason, as it posted 16 sacks in two games.

“The Rams’ defense finished in the bottom 10, but this ranking doesn’t really reflect the team’s week-to-week variance,” wrote Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie. “If you include playoffs, LA would have surged up seven spots to 17th, as the young unit finished its season in spectacular style.”

The Rams will feature Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Byron Young in their front seven for the foreseeable future. With Amos, Los Angeles could add a playmaking defensive back.

“Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone,” Zierlein wrote. “Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner.”

Will Amos Be a First-Round Pick?

Jeremiah suggested that he became sold Amos will be a first-rounder when he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. But other analysts aren’t as convinced.

While Giddings placed Amos in the “potential impact player” tier, the Bleacher Report analyst also labeled him a second-round pick.

Giddings described Amos as a “mid-round pick with the potential to develop into a versatile starter.” The analyst cited Amos’ need to improve his tackling consistency and technique on deep coverage.

ESPN’s big board has Amos ranked as the eighth-best cornerback in the draft class. Overall, ESPN rated Amos the No. 60 overall prospect.

If the Ole Miss defensive back is selected around that ranking, then he could be a third-round selection.

In one season at Ole Miss, Amos posted 50 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss. The defensive back also had 13 pass defenses and three interceptions.

Before 2024, Amos played one season at Alabama. He also spent three years at Louisiana at Lafayette.