NFL Referee Caught on Hot Mic During Rams-Chargers Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Rams closed out the preseason with a 20-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. The result gave the Rams a perfect 3-0 preseason record, while the Chargers finished 1-2.

The preseason finale also gave both teams one final opportunity to evaluate players before the NFL’s roster deadline. The Chargers used several reserves for much of the game, while Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson made his first career start.

NFL Referee Caught on Hot Mic During Rams-Chargers Game

A hot microphone picked up an NFL referee during Thursday night’s Rams-Chargers preseason game saying, “Jesus, let’s get this over with.”

The provided information does not identify the referee or establish what specifically prompted the comment.

The remark came during the final preseason game for both teams, with players and coaches preparing for the next stage of the roster-building process.

The NFL’s deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players is Sunday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m.

The Rams ultimately finished the game with a two-point victory. Their defense opened the contest by recovering a fumble from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at the 20-yard line.

Los Angeles was held to a field goal after the turnover, but the Chargers responded quickly.

Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston on a 65-yard touchdown pass during his brief appearance. Herbert and most of the Chargers’ starters played only four snaps before leaving the game.

The Rams then turned to Simpson, who produced an encouraging performance in his first NFL start.

Simpson completed 18 of 23 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a 102.7 passer rating.

The rookie’s touchdown came when he rolled left under pressure and found Brennan Presley in the end zone for an 11-yard score.

Ty Simpson and D.J. Uiagalelei Impress in Preseason Finale

The quarterback competition remained a storyline for the Rams as Simpson started, while Stetson Bennett did not play.

Matthew Caldwell instead took over at quarterback in the second half. The rookie completed 5 of 10 passes for 31 yards and connected with Dean Connors for an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Caldwell left the game with an injury in the final minutes.

For the Chargers, D.J. Uiagalelei delivered one of the team’s strongest performances of the night. He finished with 141 passing yards and also completed a pass for a two-point conversion.

Running back Greg DesRosiers Jr. was another standout for Los Angeles. He carried nine times for 118 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

That score cut the Rams’ lead to 20-18 after Uiagalelei found tight end Evan Svoboda for the two-point conversion.

The Chargers had one final opportunity to complete the comeback late in the fourth quarter.

Uiagalelei connected with Liam Clifford for 13 yards before finding Gary Jennings for a 24-yard gain. The drive ended, however, when Uiagalelei was sacked and then stripped from behind on the following play.

The Rams recovered the fumble to end the Chargers’ final possession.

The Rams now move forward after completing a perfect preseason, while the Chargers turn their attention to roster decisions following a 1-2 exhibition campaign.

The next major deadline for both teams is Sunday afternoon, when their 53-man rosters must be finalized.