Rams Replace Team Captain With History-Making LB & Add 6-Foot-2, 315-Pound DT

The Los Angeles Rams shook up their roster, promoting Darryl Peterson III and adding Jalen Hunt, among other moves, as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

The Rams announced their moves in list form with a post on X on October 21.

Signed from Practice Squad to Active Roster OLB Darryl Peterson III

Signed to Practice Squad NT Jalen Hunt

Reserve/Injured DE Kobie Turner

Losing Turner, a team captain who suffered a groin injury in Week 6, is just the latest significant injury blow the Rams have suffered. He joins Myles Garrett (knee) and Poona Ford (triceps) as front-seven players on IR for the Rams.

Rams Replace Kobie Turner With Darryl Peterson III

There was some optimism that Turner could avoid a stint on IR since he avoided the wave of moves the Rams made on Tuesday.

The Rams also placed Davante Adams (hamstring) on the injured list this week.

Turner’s loss is Peterson’s gain, as the rookie gets an even greater opportunity to continue proving himself to the Rams. He already made history as he and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Tyson became the first pair of brothers to enter the NBA and NFL in the same year.

“A team leader in both sacks and tackles for a loss in 2025, Wisconsin edge rusher Darryl Peterson III was a bright spot in a down year for the program. In his redshirt senior season, he ended up with 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in the process,” Pro Football Sports Network’s Jacob Infante wrote in April.

“In an era when players leave for other schools through the transfer portal, Peterson is a rare modern example of someone who stayed with his program throughout.”

Infante wrote that Peterson was a “cornerstone” for the Badgers.

Rams Add Nose Tackle in Roster Shake-Up

Hunt, 25, is a direct depth option for the Rams at the nose with Ford down. He is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Cincinnati by way of Michigan State, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds.

Hunt drew fringe draft projections before the cycle officially began this past April.

“Seventh-year senior with enticing disruption potential but only a single season of meaningful production,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.

“Primarily played the 5-technique in Cincinnati’s odd front, but he’s suited for work as a penetrating nose tackle in an even front. He’s a plus athlete with quickness to beat blockers to the spot and dart into gaps or around base blocks. He has the foot quickness to test the gap-to-gap range of a center when aligned inside. His age, production and injury history might hurt his draft chances, but his style of play and athletic ability give him a chance to compete as a rotational, one-gapping nose tackle.”