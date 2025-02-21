Hi, Subscriber

Rams Predicted to Land All-Pro Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

Omar Speights
Omar Speights #48 of the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have roster needs to address beyond quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has dominated early offseason chatter. The Rams could also need help at linebacker, and Super Bowl champion Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles could fit.

Rams starter Christian Rozeboom and fill-ins Troy Reeder and Jake Hummell are set to be free agents. Omar Speights could be the only returning player with starting experience.

Baun is also set to be a free agent, potentially creating an opportunity for the Rams.

“The linebacker position is always interesting because it allows us to see how teams value off-the-ball linebackers against their other needs. The Rams certainly have a need at linebacker, but they also have other needs at left tackle, wide receiver, and potentially quarterback. They have the cap space to address a few of those needs, but how they prioritize them will be intriguing to see,” Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe wrote on February 19.

“If Zack Baun hits the open market this offseason, there are a number of potential suitors. The intriguing thing will be how people balance his amazing year with the Eagles against the fact that it is his only year of starter production. Just based on pure production, Baun is the best linebacker available, but there are more proven commodities.”

“Baun is the top-ranked linebacker in our free agent rankings and would be a great fit for the Rams to fill their holes at that spot.” Rolfe wrote.

Baun had 5 tackles and recovered a fumble against the Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Eagles LB Zack Baun Went From Special Teamer to All-Pro

Zack Baun

Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Baun, 28, was a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 draft. Baun spent four seasons in New Orleans with the Saints. He appeared in 14 games and logged most of his snaps on special teams.

He set career-highs in 2024, starting 16 games and recording 151 combined tackles, 5 forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks with 1 interception while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Baun was on a one-year, $3.5 million pact for 2024 and could be a priority for the Eagles.

Spotrac projects Baun’s annual value at $9.7 million with a suggested contract of $19.5 million over two years. Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $44.4 million to spend this offseason, which could go up depending on what happens with Stafford.

The Rams could also opt to draft a linebacker rather than splurge on one. Baun figures to garner plenty of attention in free agency.

Their history even suggests such a decision is possible.

Former Rams LBs Set to Hit Free Agency

Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones

Bobby Wagner #45 and Ernest Jones #53 of the Los Angeles Rams

Even former Rams linebackers are sources of intrigue this offseason, with Rolfe highlighting Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones.

“The intriguing thing about the linebacker market for the Rams is that they have had both Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones on their roster, having traded one away and cut the other,” Rolfe wrote. “We may not see the outcome, but negotiations with both parties could be intriguing.”

Jones started 15 games for the Rams in 2023.

He hits free agency after splitting the 2024 season between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

Wagner, a long-time Seahawk, started 17 games for the Rams in 2022. He spent the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders, helping them reach the NFC Championship Game against Baun’s Eagles.

Rams Predicted to Land All-Pro Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

0 Comments
