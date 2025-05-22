Two Ram Players Named Among Top 32 Wide Receivers

Pro Football Talk’s Trevor Sikkema released a list of the top 32 wide receivers heading into the 2025-26 season, which features a new LA Rams receiving duo.

Sikkema ranked Puka Nacua as the fifth-best and new signing Davante Adams as the 16th-best wide receiver in his list, respectively.

“Nacua missed time in 2024 but still finished with the league’s highest receiving grade at 93.0, pushing his two-year total to nearly 3,000 receiving yards,” Sikkema wrote for PFF. “He’s neither the biggest nor the fastest, but few receivers are more difficult to cover.”

The former BYU Cougar finished his second season with 990 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions in 11 games.

For the new wide receiver threat for the Rams, Adams recorded 1063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets last season.

“Adams posted his lowest receiving grade since 2016 with a 76.8 in 2024, a concerning trend as he enters his age-32 season” Sikkema wrote. “Still, his elite production over the past five years warrants some benefit of the doubt — especially now that he’ll be working with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay.”

Davante Adams Labeled “Perfect Fit” with Puka Nacua

Pro Football Talk, Chris Simms, believes the pairing between Davante Adams and Puka Nacua is a perfect fit.

“Davante Adams is the perfect number two to Puka Nacua. Perfect. [They] got a similar skillset… to where you can never get a tell on the offense to go ‘oh, they lined him up here,” Simms said in early March. “So this means they’re probably gonna go to these types of plays.’ No. There’s no tell there with those two guys. And Adams is a guy who can still win on the outside.”

“It’s going to be really damn good like that. I thought that was big news. The Rams are damn good.”

The new wide receiver duo comes in the wake of the Rams being unable to find a trade partner for Cooper Kupp — who went on to sign with the rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

Puka is Excited to Work with Adams

Puka Nacua will go from playing with one All-Pro teammate to another All-Pro.

Nacua played his first two seasons in the league with Cooper Kupp alongside him. Now, it will be Davante Adams.

“He’s been super great since the day he walked in the facility, and we met when he signed out here. His energy has been very positive,” Nacua told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi. “We’ve been out here in the first couple of days of OTAs to learn how to communicate with him and trying to get on the same language. Speaking in that coach [Sean] McVay offense has been fun, and he’s a great football player. He’s super smart as well.”

Puka will switch his jersey number to 12, the same number he had in college at Washington and BYU. Adams will wear number 17, the same number he had throughout his career.