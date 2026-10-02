Rams’ Puka Nacua Sparks Heated ESPN Debate Ahead of Eagles Game

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 looking to respond after a difficult loss to the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles surrendered a 16-point halftime lead before falling 30-26 in Denver.

The Rams now face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with several roster questions to manage. The team has dealt with injuries across the roster, while different players have taken on larger roles during the opening weeks of the season.

Puka Nacua is also set to return after missing the Rams’ previous two games. His availability gives Los Angeles another important offensive option as the team prepares for Philadelphia.

Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky Clash Over Puka Nacua’s Absence

Stephen A. Smith questioned Puka Nacua’s decision to remain sidelined despite being capable of playing. He highlighted the Rams receiver’s importance and last season’s production.

“This brother’s an all-world receiver. He’s coming back to the U.S. 129 receptions last year, 107.2 yards per game…”

Smith then focused on Nacua’s reported lack of explosiveness rather than a complete inability to play.

“You sitting on a bench, not because he’s hurt, y’all, but because I’m not fully healthy. I’m not as explosive as I normally am…”

Smith also pointed to the limited number of games in an NFL season.

“This ain’t the NBA with 82 games or the NHL. This ain’t baseball with 162 games. You got 17 games.”

He then made his strongest point about Nacua’s availability.

“If you got, if you had 75%, get your [expletive] out there,” Smith said.

The discussion followed ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Nacua could functionally play but did not feel capable of playing with his usual burst. Nacua has dealt with a hip injury that Rams coach Sean McVay has described as groin soreness.

Orlovsky disagreed with Smith’s position.

“When you do that about Puka Nacua, man, that rubs me the wrong way,” Orlovsky said.

Marcus Spears also defended Nacua during the discussion and called him a “warrior.”

Smith later clarified that his issue was not with Nacua sitting because of an injury. Instead, he questioned the idea of Nacua being physically capable of playing while not feeling explosive enough to perform at his normal level.

Orlovsky argued that rushing Nacua back could create a longer-term problem.

“The problem with saying that, because there’s also the reality of, like, are you risking further injuring yourself in a situation for a team that plans to be playing late into January and has the need to be playing in February on Valentine’s Day for the Super Bowl?” Orlovsky said.

Puka Nacua Set to Return Against Philadelphia Eagles

The debate comes as Nacua prepares to return against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sean McVay said Nacua will play Sunday and will not carry an injury designation.

Nacua missed the Rams’ games against the New York Giants and Denver Broncos after developing the injury during practice on September 17. McVay said Nacua has looked strong during his return to practice.

“Physically he’s getting in and out of his breaks, looks strong, looks sturdy, looks explosive,” McVay said.

McVay added that the Rams are still working through Nacua’s snap count. The receiver practiced throughout the week and “looked sharp” during Thursday’s heavier workload, according to the coach.

Nacua caught five passes for 74 yards in the season opener before the injury kept him out. Los Angeles went 1-1 without him, with Davante Adams and Konata Mumpfield taking on larger roles.

Adams recorded back-to-back 100-yard games during Nacua’s absence, while the two receivers combined for three touchdowns over the last two games.

Nacua’s return also gives the Rams more flexibility with their three-receiver 11-personnel offense. The team had to move away from that approach during his absence.

The Rams will now see how Nacua responds against Philadelphia while managing his workload. His return comes as Los Angeles looks to move forward from the Denver loss and improve to 2-2.