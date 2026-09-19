Rams Face Puka Nacua Concern as Doctor Points to Possible Cause

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their Week 2 meeting with the New York Giants with questions surrounding their wide receiver group. The Rams are coming off a difficult 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne and now have another important issue to monitor.

Puka Nacua remains one of the key pieces of Sean McVay’s offense. The wide receiver produced five catches for 74 yards on nine targets in the season opener, giving him an important role as Los Angeles looks to respond against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Nacua’s practice status has now added uncertainty to those preparations. The Rams have another practice before Monday’s game, giving the team additional time to assess the situation and provide more information.

Doctor Raises Concern Over Puka Nacua’s Hip Injury

Puka Nacua DNP with a hip injury Concerning? https://t.co/dqukNoKdzQ pic.twitter.com/CdHAWK3MFB — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) September 18, 2026

Injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse suggested Puka Nacua’s current hip issue could be a re-aggravation of the psoas injury he dealt with during training camp and the preseason.

“My suspicion is this is a re-aggravation of that, but this could very well be a different hip injury or a compensation from that injury,” Morse said in a video posted on X.

Morse explained that the psoas is an important muscle group that attaches to the lumbar spine, passes through the pelvis and helps stabilize the front of the hip. The muscle also plays a role in hip flexion, making it important for movements required from a wide receiver.

Nacua previously missed nearly three weeks of training camp due to a psoas issue. He later returned in time for the Rams’ season opener against San Francisco.

Morse also pointed to the Rams’ recent trip to Australia as a possible factor. Los Angeles traveled to Melbourne for its Week 1 matchup before returning to the United States.

“Unfortunately, long travel, they went to Australia, they came back, is not uncommon to exacerbate injuries,” Morse said.

However, Morse did not establish a confirmed connection between the trip and Nacua’s current condition. He stressed that the problem could also be a different hip injury or a compensatory issue related to the earlier injury.

That distinction remains important because the Rams have not provided a confirmed diagnosis explaining the sudden change in Nacua’s practice status.

Puka Nacua Faces Uncertain Status for Giants Game

Puka Nacua practiced fully on Thursday before becoming a non-participant on Friday due to a hip issue. The sudden change came just days before Los Angeles hosts the Giants on Monday night.

The Rams have not indicated that Nacua will definitely miss the game. Because of the Monday kickoff, the team has another opportunity to evaluate him before making a final determination.

Nacua’s availability matters to an offense that struggled badly in Week 1. Los Angeles scored only seven points against San Francisco, while Nacua led the team’s receiving production with five receptions for 74 yards.

The Rams also have another question at wide receiver. Jordan Whittington missed Friday’s practice because of a quadriceps issue, leaving another member of the receiving group on the injury report.

Davante Adams, meanwhile, returned to full participation after receiving a veteran rest day on Thursday.

For Nacua, Saturday’s practice and the Rams’ subsequent updates should provide more information about his condition. The team can afford to take additional time before Monday night, but his level of participation will be closely watched.

At this stage, there is no confirmed diagnosis connecting the current hip issue to Nacua’s previous psoas injury. Morse’s assessment offers one possible explanation, while the Rams continue to evaluate their leading receiver ahead of the Giants matchup.