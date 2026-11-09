Doctor Raises Puka Nacua Concern Before Rams-Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams secured a 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 9, extending their winning streak to three games. However, the result came with a significant concern involving one of their most important offensive players.

Puka Nacua delivered another outstanding performance, recording 14 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. But the wide receiver suffered a knee injury on the final offensive snap, leaving his availability for the upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals uncertain.

The Rams are scheduled to face Arizona next Sunday before entering their Week 11 bye. With Davante Adams already on injured reserve, Nacua’s condition could significantly affect Matthew Stafford and the team’s passing attack. The upcoming MRI should clarify the injury.

David Chao Raises Concern About Puka Nacua Missing Cardinals Game

Former NFL team doctor David Chao fears Puka Nacua could miss the Rams’ game against Arizona due to his knee injury. Before Nacua’s scheduled MRI, Chao cited concerns about a contusion, bone bruise or aggravated previous posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury.

Chao believes the available video does not support an ACL tear, which would be encouraging news for Los Angeles. However, he said a PCL injury remains possible, particularly given Nacua’s previous problems with the same ligament.

Nacua missed five games in 2024 because of a PCL injury. Chao pointed to that history while discussing the latest setback and explained why he was concerned about the hit’s impact.

“I don’t know what the line will do, Steve, but I’d lean towards Puka out next week,” Chao said. He said this was due to the injury’s potential severity, not because the Rams might rest Nacua before their bye week.

Chao said teams don’t assume they can beat an opponent without a key player; they may instead weigh the schedule and give an injured player more recovery time.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Rams don’t believe Nacua tore his ACL, but they need further tests to assess the injury.

The MRI results will be key to determining whether Nacua can play against Arizona. Until then, his availability remains uncertain.

Nacua’s potential absence also raises questions about the Rams’ receiving depth, especially with another major contributor already sidelined.

Dan Orlovsky Urges Rams to Trade for Another Wide Receiver

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says the Rams should add a receiver before the November 10 trade deadline, regardless of Nacua’s injury status, arguing they need more passing-game help even with their top receiver healthy.

Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Orlovsky said the Rams’ passing offense has not performed well enough. He also highlighted the importance of adding another reliable option for Matthew Stafford.

“They have to trade for a wide receiver,” Orlovsky said. He added that the team should remain active in the receiver market whether Nacua is available or not.

With Davante Adams sidelined on injured reserve after a ruptured hamstring and cleanup procedure, the situation is more pressing for Los Angeles.

The Rams hope he’ll return after the bye, but his timeline is uncertain.

Against Washington, Nacua caught 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown on 19 Stafford targets, underscoring the offense’s reliance on him.

Without Nacua and Adams, Stafford may have few established targets against Arizona. Mumpfield and Atwell have contributed, but Orlovsky says the Rams need another receiver.

The trade deadline gives Los Angeles an opportunity to address that concern. However, the team’s immediate priority remains determining the extent of Nacua’s knee injury.