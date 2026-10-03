Rams Get Concerning Puka Nacua Update Ahead of Eagles Game

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a difficult Week 4 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles let a 16-point halftime lead slip away before falling 30-26, leaving the team at 1-2 entering Sunday’s game.

The Rams will face another strong opponent in Philadelphia, with both teams dealing with important personnel issues. Los Angeles must make adjustments on offense and defense while trying to get several players back on the field.

Puka Nacua’s availability adds another layer to the Rams’ preparation. The wide receiver has missed the last two games after dealing with hip and groin issues, while Los Angeles has leaned heavily on other offensive weapons during his absence.

Puka Nacua Faces Re-Injury Concern Ahead of Eagles Game

Dr. Jesse Morse warned that Puka Nacua could be limited against the Eagles and face a moderately increased risk of re-injury because of his groin and hip issues.

Puka Nacua will be limited in Week 4 as well as at moderately increased risk for reinjury with his groin and hip injuries. He’ll be on the field, but likely far from 100%. https://t.co/JmPX8sIuTU — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) October 3, 2026

“Puka Nacua will be limited in Week 4 as well as at moderately increased risk for reinjury with his groin and hip injuries. He’ll be on the field, but likely far from 100%,” Morse posted on X.

Morse’s assessment is not a confirmed Rams medical diagnosis. Nacua is expected to play after missing the previous two games, but the Rams could manage his workload.

Sean McVay said Nacua looked strong and explosive during practice. The Rams coach also indicated that the team would monitor the receiver’s snap count against Philadelphia.

“Physically he’s getting in and out of his breaks, looks strong, looks sturdy, looks explosive,” McVay said.

McVay added that the decision would depend on Nacua’s conditioning and how he feels during the game. Nacua initially suffered the hip issue after the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams listed Nacua without an injury designation, clearing him to return Sunday. His return would give Matthew Stafford another major receiving option after Davante Adams carried a heavy workload during the previous two games.

Rams Prepare for Eagles After Denver Loss

The Rams enter Sunday’s game looking to respond after their loss to Denver. Los Angeles led 16-0 at halftime before the Broncos rallied for a 30-26 victory.

Nacua’s return could help an offense that leaned heavily on Adams during his absence. Adams recorded 332 receiving yards and two touchdowns across the last two games without Nacua.

Los Angeles will still have several major absences to manage. Aaron Donald has been ruled out with a back injury after missing practice throughout the week.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson is also out with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury during the Rams’ Week 3 loss to Denver.

The Rams will also be without tight end Terrance Ferguson. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a medial ankle sprain and must miss the required minimum period before returning.

Nacua’s return provides some positive news for the Rams, but his expected workload remains a key factor heading into Philadelphia.

The wide receiver produced five catches for 74 yards in the season opener. He then missed the Giants and Broncos games due to hip and groin issues.

With Nacua back in the lineup, Los Angeles will have another established target for Stafford as the Rams try to move back above .500 against Philadelphia.