Puka Nacua Makes $35 Million Less Than His Market Value

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best wide receivers in football and one of the best bargains in the NFL.

Puka Nacua ranks outside the top 50 wide receivers in 2026 cash spent (amount of money he costs the team), according to Over The Cap, despite already producing like one of the league’s premier pass-catchers. On the list, Nacua sits at No. 52 among wide receivers, with a 2026 cash payout of $5.76 million and a $5.82 million cap charge.

Spotrac lists nearly the same cap hit at $5,828,244 and notes that Nacua is playing under his four-year rookie contract after being drafted by the Rams in the fifth round in 2023.

Nacua’s really worth upward of $40 million per year. That is the beauty of hitting on a Day 3 draft pick.

It is one thing to find a useful contributor in the fifth round. But it’s a franchise-altering move to get a legitimate offensive centerpiece who costs less than dozens of receivers far from his level.

Nacua Gives Rams Rare Superstar Value For Cheap

The wide receiver market has exploded, and Nacua would fetch a massive contract if the Rams were forced to make a deal right now.

Next to the quarterback, high-caliber wide receivers are invaluable in the modern NFL offense.

Top wideouts are expensive and basically roster-shaping investments. The list has Jaxon Smith-Njigba at $36.5 million in 2026 cash spent, Drake London at $34.871 million, Christian Watson at $34.75 million and Ja’Marr Chase at $33.83 million.

Nacua’s 2025 regular-season stats clock in at 129 receptions, 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. His receptions ranked first in the NFL, while his receiving yards ranked second.

That is far from bargain-bin production. The Rams get WR1 production on a contract closer to depth-starter money.

So key necessities like veteran additions, defensive spending, offensive line help and midseason flexibility are available to the Rams because of Nacua’s cost-friendly nature.

The NFL is a league where margins are often decided by one or two roster spots, so Nacua’s contract is a competitive advantage.

Rams Must Take Advantage Before Nacua’s Price Explodes

This will not last forever.

The inevitable decline of powerhouse teams can accelarate when mind-bending contracts are due, causing unwanted trades or forced hands in free agency.

Nacua is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026, and Spotrac has already described him as a clear extension candidate, projecting a massive second contract if the Rams decide to lock him up long term.

That is the hard part for Los Angeles.

The Rams are enjoying the best version of the NFL’s contract game right now: elite production before elite payment.

But once Nacua reaches his next deal, the conversation changes. He will no longer be one of the league’s biggest bargains.

Instead, he becomes one of its highest-paid receivers. And a big payday for Nacua is unavoidable, especially with the elite passing of Matthew Stafford firing on all cylinders.

But over the course of the 2026 season, Los Angeles still has one of the NFL’s best receivers at one of the NFL’s best prices.

The Nacua bargain is alive and well.