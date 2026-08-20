LA Rams Missing 2 Injured All-Pros for Joint Practice With Saints

The Los Angeles Rams got most of their star power onto the field for Thursday’s joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.

Their top receiver remained on the sideline.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported that Puka Nacua didn’t practice because of the psoas issue that has lingered since he exited an Aug. 11 joint session with the Dallas Cowboys.

All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett also sat out with a knee issue.

There was better news elsewhere.

Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Byron Young were all on the field for the workout, giving Los Angeles three key veterans back in the mix against New Orleans.

Nacua’s continued absence stands out because Sean McVay initially said last week that he expected the receiver to return this week “ready to go.”

Nacua’s Return Timeline Has Shifted

Nacua first left the Rams’ Aug. 11 practice against Dallas early after feeling soreness in his psoas, a muscle that runs through the lower back and pelvis into the leg.

Two days later, McVay said Los Angeles was “being smart with him” and expected Nacua back the following week. The fourth-year receiver then remained out Monday, and McVay extended a more cautious outlook.

“Puka is doing good,” McVay said, adding that the Rams were taking his status “a day at a time.”

McVay also acknowledged that Nacua still had soreness and emphasized the importance of getting him back to full performance before returning him to regular team work.

The Rams’ latest injury update detailed the careful approach with both Nacua and Garrett.

Thursday made it more than a week since Nacua last completed a practice, and the Rams have no incentive to force the issue before Saturday’s preseason game against the Saints.

Los Angeles has managed veteran workloads aggressively under McVay, and Nacua is too important to the offense to chase August repetitions at the expense of September availability.

He’s coming off his best NFL season. Nacua earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after leading the league with 129 receptions and finishing second with 1,715 receiving yards. He also scored 10 receiving touchdowns and added another on the ground.

Additionally, Nacua enters the final year of his rookie contract, adding more spice to a season in which his value to the Rams is well-documented.

Rams Get Good Signs From Other Stars

Nacua’s absence didn’t make Thursday a total loss for the Rams.

Atkins reported that Stafford, Adams and Young all practiced against New Orleans.

Stafford and Adams are central to the offense, while Young is coming off a 12-sack season in which he led the Rams in sacks.

Garrett’s absence is an extra situation Los Angeles is treating carefully. McVay said Monday that the star pass rusher had been dealing with swelling in his knee and was also being handled day to day.

The Rams are balancing two priorities with both players: avoiding an unnecessary setback and getting enough action in before the Sept. 10 opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne.

Nacua’s situation doesn’t look like a big injury at all, as McVay has consistently framed the issue around soreness and caution.

Nonetheless, Thursday was another missed opportunity for a critical element of Los Angeles’ offense to work alongside Stafford and Adams.

With the regular season three weeks away, the Rams can afford patience.

What they will want to see soon is Nacua graduate from side work and treatment back into full-speed practice — especially after an initial return expectation came and went.