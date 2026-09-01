Puka Nacua Gets Suspension News as Ex-Girlfriend Opens Up About Mental Health

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua remains under NFL review as the league considers whether he will face a suspension for offseason incidents. The latest development comes alongside comments from his former girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, who discussed her mental health and decision to seek professional help after a difficult period.

Nacua’s availability for the Rams’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, on September 10 remains unclear. The NFL has not announced a suspension for Nacua, while Aiono’s comments have added another development surrounding the receiver ahead of the regular season.

Hallie Aiono Opens Up About Mental Health

@hallieaiono The queen of self diagnosing is finally getting professional help yayyyyy my therapist is so proud of me ♬ original sound – HallieAiono

Aiono, Nacua’s former girlfriend and the mother of his son, Kingston, discussed her experiences in a TikTok video while explaining her decision to seek professional support.

“I went from loving somebody so deeply for four years, I felt it in my bones, to experiencing extreme betrayal, abuse, complete neglect from them, in what felt like it happened almost overnight,” Aiono said.

She also discussed the effect that public attention and events away from the public eye had on her mental health.

“A lot of the things that were public affected my mental health. But honestly, the things that were happening in private are what completely crushed me and altered my brain chemistry,” Aiono said.

“Those parts, what people never saw, or know of, are what broke me.”

Aiono did not make a specific allegation against Nacua in the video. Her comments came while discussing her mental health and her decision to seek professional help.

Nacua Still Awaits NFL Suspension Decision

The comments come as Nacua remains under review by the NFL over offseason incidents. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on August 30 that no additional players would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list that day.

“No other players will be placed on the commissioner exempt list today,” Schefter reported on X. “Other matters still remain under the league’s review: Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson in Los Angeles, Rashod Bateman in Baltimore.”

That means Nacua’s situation remains unresolved as the Rams prepare for the start of the regular season.

Nacua is also involved in an ongoing civil lawsuit filed by Madison Atiabi. She sued the receiver for assault, battery, gender violence, and negligence after alleging that he bit her shoulder on New Year’s Eve.

The Rams have already made moves that could provide additional depth if Nacua is suspended.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins pointed to Los Angeles’ “surprising trade” for Tutu Atwell as an addition that provides a speed option and could help cover a potential suspension for Nacua under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Rams Also Await Alaric Jackson Decision

Nacua is not the only Rams player whose status remains under review. Left tackle Alaric Jackson is also awaiting a potential league decision.

Atkins noted that injuries to Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich have complicated the Rams’ offensive-line situation, along with a potential suspension for Jackson.

“The Rams would ideally proceed with nine offensive linemen, but injuries to [Keagen] Trost and [Justin] Dedich have muddied the picture, as has a potential looming suspension for Jackson,” Atkins wrote.

The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game in 2025 and enter the 2026 season with expectations of competing for the Super Bowl.

Nacua remains an important part of their offense, making his availability a key issue as Los Angeles approaches its September 10 opener against San Francisco.