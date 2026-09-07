NFL Insider Drops Promising Puka Nacua Suspension Update for Rams

A month ago, Adam Schefter left open the possibility that Puka Nacua could miss the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener. His latest read has moved considerably in the other direction.

Schefter said during a Sept. 7 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he now believes there is a “real possibility” Nacua avoids discipline altogether during the 2026 season.

“I think there’s a real possibility that Puka Nacua doesn’t face any discipline this season,” Schefter said. “He’s gonna be out there against the San Francisco 49ers.”

The shift gives the Rams a much clearer outlook with their Sept. 10 opener in Melbourne, Australia, approaching. Schefter said in August that Nacua’s case was under league review and that it was “within the realm of options” that the All-Pro wide receiver would not play against San Francisco.

Nacua still has an unresolved civil case hanging over him, but the latest indication from Schefter removes some of the uncertainty that followed Los Angeles throughout the summer.

Adam Schefter Changes Tune on Nacua Discipline

The uncertainty around Nacua traces back to a civil lawsuit filed in March over an alleged New Year’s Eve incident in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit accuses Nacua of assault and battery, gender violence and negligence.

Plaintiff Madison Atiabi alleges Nacua made an antisemitic remark and later bit her on the shoulder. Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has denied the allegation that Nacua made the remark and described the biting as “horseplay.”

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the allegations. A Los Angeles County judge set a March 27, 2028, trial date in the civil case in August.

The NFL can issue discipline under its personal conduct policy independently of the criminal process, which kept Nacua’s status in question through the end of the preseason. Schefter reported Aug. 30 that Nacua and Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson remained among the matters under league review after other players were placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Nacua remained on the active roster, however, and no punishment arrived before the Rams began their Week 1 preparations.

Schefter’s latest comments go further than simply projecting Nacua to play Thursday. His belief that the receiver could make it through the entire season without discipline would remove an issue that has hovered over Los Angeles for much of the offseason.

Nacua Expected to Be Ready for 49ers

There was something else regarding Nacua’s Week 1 status beyond the league review.

He has also been working back from psoas soreness that surfaced after he left an August joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. Sean McVay said at the time the Rams were being cautious with Nacua and expected him to return “ready to go.”

McVay gave another positive update Sept. 6 when asked whether he expected both Nacua and Jackson to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Yeah, absolutely,” McVay said. “That’s what I’ve heard. I haven’t heard anything different.”

Nacua’s availability would keep the centerpiece of the Rams’ passing game on the field for one of the NFL’s most unusual Week 1 settings. The 25-year-old led the league with 129 receptions last season while finishing with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors.

The Rams have spent weeks preparing for the possibility that the league could intervene before the opener. Schefter’s latest update instead points toward Nacua making the trip to Melbourne without a suspension — and potentially playing the entire season without one.