Los Angeles Rams Star Puka Nacua Addresses Off-Field Issues

Puka Nacua arrived at Los Angeles Rams training camp with one of the biggest contract questions on the roster.

On Wednesday, the All-Pro receiver spent more time addressing the personal issues that followed him through the offseason.

Nacua acknowledged that several events over the past year “haven’t been the truest reflection of the person I feel like I am,” per The Associated Press, before describing difficult conversations with his mother and brothers.

The comments came after an offseason in which Nacua entered a holistic care facility, continued therapy and dealt with an ongoing civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged New Year’s Eve incident.

Nacua also made clear that football has remained a source of stability.

The Rams’ official website quoted him Wednesday calling the game a “safe place” as he explained why he never considered staying off the practice field while awaiting a new contract.

For Los Angeles, the football part has rarely been the concern.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025 while producing 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Entering 2026 unscathed is what needs to comes next for one of the league’s most productive receivers.

Nacua Says Family Delivered Hardest Conversations

Nacua’s comments Wednesday put much of the focus on accountability at home.

The 25-year-old said discussions with the Rams and NFL were easier than conversations with his family.

He said he apologized to his mother and described talks with his brothers as “intense conversations” that were still rooted in support and a desire to see him improve.

That follows steps Nacua discussed during organized team activities in May.

The Rams reported that he had begun meeting weekly with the team therapist and had taken up journaling. Nacua said at the time that learning to ask for support had been a significant hurdle for him.

The work followed multiple off-field incidents.

Nacua apologized in December after performing an antisemitic gesture during a livestream. The NFL later fined him $25,000 for separate comments criticizing officiating during the same appearance.

In March, a woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing Nacua of making an antisemitic statement and biting her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve.

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, strongly denied that he made the alleged antisemitic statement and characterized the biting as “horseplay.”

Nacua voluntarily entered a holistic care facility earlier in the offseason, before the lawsuit was filed, his attorney said.

Sean McVay Separates Nacua’s Growth From Contract Decision

Nacua’s fourth NFL season brings a new contract squarely into consideration.

As a 2023 fifth-round pick, Nacua signed a four-year rookie contract worth just over $4 million.

He is now eligible for an extension after three seasons in which he has accumulated 313 catches for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Despite that production, Nacua said there have not been many recent contract discussions between his representatives and the Rams.

He also said holding out never crossed his mind.

Sean McVay pushed back Wednesday on the idea that the Rams would use a new contract as leverage for Nacua’s off-field growth.

The coach told reporters he believes Nacua is motivated to make better decisions because of who he wants to become, calling him an “incredible player” who is continuing to mature.

Los Angeles can believe in Nacua’s progress while evaluating everything that comes with a long-term commitment. And as of late, potential league discipline is unresolved.

Nacua is now back around the teammates who supported him, catching passes from Matthew Stafford and participating fully in sessions.

His contract situation, though, persists.

The months ahead will give the Rams a clearer picture of everything that comes with making him one of the highest-paid receivers in football.