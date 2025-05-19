Two Ram Pro Bowlers Featured In “Top 25 Players Under 25”

Two Los Angeles Rams players were featured in Pro Football Focus’ latest Top 25 Players under 25 list ahead of the 2025-26 season.

PFF’s Jonathan Macri named wide receiver Puka Nacua and outside linebacker Jared Verse to the list, which includes them in the second and sixth spots, respectively.

“Nacua burst onto the scene in 2023 as a fifth-round rookie, making an immediate impact as a high-end target earner and elite receiving weapon for the Rams. He has yet to look back,” Macri wrote for PFF about the wide receiver.

In his two years in the league, Nacua has 184 receptions for 2476 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

“The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year finished the 2024 season with 89 quarterback pressures — the most in the league — and managed a top-10 PFF grade in all three major defensive categories for the position (overall, run defense and pass rush).”

Verse, a Florida State Seminole product, had 89 QB pressures for the Rams alongside 66 total tackles, with 11 being tackles for loss.

Puka to Team with Six-Time Pro Bowler

With the departure of Cooper Kupp to rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams will have a new WR duo heading into the 2025-26 season.

Puka Nacua will pair with Davante Adams, who signed a two-year deal with the Rams in free agency.

The former BYU receiver can see increased production while Adams gets used to the team’s playbook.

“Even though [Puka Nacua] missed time with injuries in 2024, Nacua made the most of his opportunities, leading the position in PFF receiving grade (92.6) and yards per route run (3.23) as 2024’s most efficient receiver,” Macri said.

Verse Expects More Production

Jared Verse won the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year award with the Rams, despite only registering 4.5 sacks.

“[Verse] didn’t finish as a league leader in the sack column, but that shouldn’t discount just how dominant he was on a play-to-play basis, evidenced by his top-10 PFF pass-rush grade and sixth-best win rate (19.7%) among defensive linemen,” Macri wrote.

Jared Verse made an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on May 9th and discussed the upcoming season.

“I can’t say anything. I can’t say ‘I expect to get this’. I can say I expect more sacks, I had low sacks last year. I can say that,” Verse said on what his expectations were for next season. “But I can’t say too much else besides, I feel good, I feel healthy, I feel dangerous. I feel more prepared and dangerous than I’ve ever been.”

On the show, Verse said that he has improved during the offseason by learning new techniques and being a wiser football player.

“Once you know what the person in front of you is gonna do, you can react to it however you want,” Verse said.